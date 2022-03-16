2022 CMT Music Awards Nominations: See the Full List

Get ready, Nashville, the 2022 CMT Music Awards are almost here -- and it's going to be a star-studded night!

On Wednesday, CMT announced the nominees for country music's only entirely fan-voted awards show -- which will be hosted live from Music City by Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini on Monday, April 11 -- and the list includes some of the biggest names in music. Kane Brown leads the pack this year with four nominations, while Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, and first-time nominees Breland and Cody Johnson earned three nods apiece

The first round of nominations for the coveted Video of the Year award includes 12 acts, spotlighting artists like Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton, as well as another nod for Carrie Underwood, who continues her reign as the most awarded artist in CMT history with 23 total wins. Top nominees for the prize, from the first round of voting, will be announced on April 4, with final nominees announced on show day, April 11. Final voting for Video of the Year will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show.

The CMT Music Awards are also welcoming rising stars and newcomers to the genre, with Breakthrough Video of the Year nominees including Elvie Shane, Parker McCollum, Priscilla Block and Tenille Arts, and nods for cross-genre performances from H.E.R., Nelly, Gladys Knight and Paul Klein of LANY.

Check out the complete list of nominees below, and make sure to vote for your favorites!

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile - “Right On Time”

Cody Johnson - “‘Til You Can't”

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - “If I Didn't Love You”

Kacey Musgraves - “justified”

Kane Brown - “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney - “half of my hometown”

Luke Combs - “Forever After All”

Maren Morris - “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton - “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert - “If I Was A Cowboy”

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton - “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile - “Right On Time”

Gabby Barrett - “Footprints On The Moon”

Kacey Musgraves - “justified”

Maren Morris - “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton - “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert - “If I Was A Cowboy”

Tenille Arts - “Back Then, Right Now”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

​​Cody Johnson - “’Til You Can't”

Eric Church - “Heart On Fire”

Kane Brown - “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan - “Waves”

Luke Combs - “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett - “Country Again”

Walker Hayes - “Fancy Like”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne - “I'm Not For Everyone”

Dan + Shay - “Steal My Love”

Maddie & Tae - “Woman You Got”

Old Dominion - “I Was On a Boat That Day”

Parmalee - “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band - “Same Boat”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

BRELAND - “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion - “I Can't”

Elvie Shane - “My Boy”

Parker McCollum - “To Be Loved By You”

Priscilla Block - “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts - “Back Then, Right Now”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter - “Thinking 'Bout You”

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line - “Lil Bit”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - “If I Didn't Love You”

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley - “Freedom Was A Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan - “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney - “half of my hometown”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne - “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man's Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)”

George Strait - “Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton - “Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Kane Brown - “Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY - “I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & BRELAND - “Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & BRELAND - “Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)”

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Brittney Spencer - “Sober & Skinny” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce - “Dear Miss Loretta” (from CMT :60 Songs)

Cody Johnson - “Dear Rodeo” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Jon Pardi - “On The Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen” (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)

Josh Turner LIVE (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson - “Things A Man Oughta Know” (from the CMT Studio)

The 2022 CMT Music Awards air live, Monday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, and will also stream live on Paramount+.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Pearce on Wednesday about her two nominations and she reflected on how far she's come in her career.

"I just feel like the good news that I dreamt up my whole life keeps coming so I am just trying to enjoy it all," she said. "I feel like it's this crazy storm that obviously, I always thought this would happen, but then when it happens you almost can't believe that its happening. I've put my entire life into this and just to see it come to fruition, I keep kind of going, 'OK, I am still alive, like, it's not a dream.'"

"It's so special just again having another nod that people like what you're doing and this is fan voted, which I think is so fun," she added.

She's also looking forward to performing at this year's show.

"I think I've obviously had so much success with collaborations and events and I'm excited this is a really big moment for me to get to have a performance just myself," she noted.