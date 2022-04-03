2022 GRAMMY Awards Red Carpet Arrivals: Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove and More

Some of music's biggest names have arrived at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards! After being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the stars stepped out in style to attend the in-person ceremony.

Dressed to the nines in lavish looks, A-listers did not disappoint when it came to music's biggest night.

New mom Elle King was one of the first to hit the red carpet, stepping out in an all-red outfit, complete with a wide-brim hat.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Another stand-out style was courtesy of Record of the Year nominee Olivia Rodrigo, who wore a figure hugging black-and-purple gown that she paired with long gloves and several chokers.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Doja Cat was also a sight to be seen in her sheer, all-blue ensemble.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

As for the guys, Questlove smiled big for the cameras just a week after winning his first Oscar.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

For more red carpet sightings at the GRAMMYs, check out ET's gallery: