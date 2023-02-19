2023 BAFTA Awards: The Complete Winners List

On Sunday, the winners for the 76th annual EE British Academy Film Awards were announced live during a ceremony hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond at the Royal Albert Hall in London. This year, the event was streamed live in the U.S. via BritBox, the streaming platform known for its collection of British films and TV series.

Ahead of the event, Netflix's German war film, All Quiet on the Western Front, was the frontrunner with 14 nominations and was followed by The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once, both of which garnered 10 nods each. Other films with multiple nominations included The Batman, Elvis and Top Gun: Maverick.

Meanwhile, after sitting out the past two years, BAFTA president Prince William, as well as Kate Middleton, made an in-person appearance at the ceremony, which marked the first under King Charles III.

Check out the full list of winners in bold below:

BEST FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director), Aftersun

Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer), Blue Jean

Marie Lidén (Director), Electric Malady

Katy Brand (Writer), Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Elena Sánchez Bellot (Director) Maia Kenworthy (Director), Rebellion

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

DOCUMENTARY

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

ANIMATED FILM

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

DIRECTOR

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field, Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

LEADING ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

LEADING ACTOR

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Basset, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan, She Said

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Michael Ward, Empire of Light

CASTING

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

CINEMATOGRAPHY

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

COSTUME DESIGN

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

EDITING

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

MAKE UP & HAIR

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

The Whale

ORIGINAL SCORE

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

PRODUCTION DESIGN

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

SOUND

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain Is Waiting

BRITISH SHORT FILM

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

EE RISING STAR

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

