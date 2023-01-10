2023 Golden Globes: Check Out the Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Arrivals

The Golden Globes are back and the red carpet is filled with glitz and glamour. On Tuesday, celebs descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, dressed to the nines.

Babylon actress Li Jun Li was channeling Old Hollywood glam in her strapless sequin gown.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph turned heads in her eye-catching purple gown.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

And Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell was giving off some serious James Bond vibes in his classic tuxedo.

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

It was also hard to miss America's Got Talent's Heidi Klum when she hit the red carpet in a shimmery, feathery mini-dress.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

For more must-see style statements at this year's awards ceremony, check out ET's gallery of arrivals.

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards officially returned to NBC this year after last year's cancellation following repeated controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's nominations process and lack of diversity in its membership. The 2022 Golden Globes was not televised after being canceled by NBC, and was held without an audience or red carpet.

In a press release announcing the Golden Globes return this year, Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, noted the HFPA's ongoing efforts to increase diversity in their voting membership. His statement read in part, "This diverse voting body is now represented by 62 different countries around the world. Combined with the current HFPA membership, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern."