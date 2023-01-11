x
Entertainment Tonight

2023 SAG Awards Nominations: See the Full List

With the 2023 awards season now in full swing, the list of nominees for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were revealed on Wednesday.  

The announcement was made on Instagram Live, with an introduction from SAG-AFTRA President Fran DrescherAshley Park of Emily in Paris and The White Lotus season 2 star Haley Lu Richardson were tasked with sharing the honorees in film and television, as voted by their acting peers, while nominations for the Outstanding Stunt Ensembles categories were revealed by SAG Award committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin.

The 2023 SAG Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The ceremony will stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel. 

See the full list of nominees below: 

FILM

Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking

Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, Hustle

Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of War
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King

TELEVISION

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus

Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance

Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Sam Elliott, 1983
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things

Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete SAG Awards coverage.

