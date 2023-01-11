2023 SAG Awards Nominations: See the Full List

With the 2023 awards season now in full swing, the list of nominees for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were revealed on Wednesday.
The announcement was made on Instagram Live, with an introduction from SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. Ashley Park of Emily in Paris and The White Lotus season 2 star Haley Lu Richardson were tasked with sharing the honorees in film and television, as voted by their acting peers, while nominations for the Outstanding Stunt Ensembles categories were revealed by SAG Award committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin.
The 2023 SAG Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The ceremony will stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel.
See the full list of nominees below:
FILM
Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, Hustle
Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avatar: The Way of War
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
TELEVISION
Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Sam Elliott, 1983
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things
Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete SAG Awards coverage.
RELATED CONTENT: