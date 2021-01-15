'90 Day Bares All': Jenny Emotionally Opens Up to a Producer After Learning Sumit Is Married

Jenny and Sumit's relationship has always been tumultuous. In an exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's episode of 90 Day Bares All, a never-before-seen clip airs that shows Jenny's emotional breakdown after finding out Sumit was married.

The moment happened during season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, when Jenny flew to India to be with Sumit. After discovering his marital status, Jenny holed up in her hotel room and called one of the show's producers to come help her.

"Thank you for coming. I'm so happy to see you," Jenny tearfully tells Shawn, a producer, as he gives her a hug. "I've been here by myself for five days and I've been in shock... I was scared and I just reached out to you and I said, 'Help.'"

"How did we not know what was going on? How did you not know?" Shawn asks Jenny.

"That he was married? Well, that's a good question, Shawn. That's a really good question," Jenny says through tears. "How come I didn't know? Maybe because he forgot to tell me. He just knew that if he told me he was married, that he had a wife, that it would end. He would lose me and he didn't want that to happen, so he just didn't tell me."

"He told me he's been trying to separate from her for over a year and his family hasn't been allowing it," she continued. "And so he just tried to do it his own way. His own way was just to bring me to India and [say,] 'Let's try to do it ourselves.'"

From that point on, Sumit's family continued to be a roadblock in his relationship with Jenny. In season 2, Sumit's mother even told him that she'd kill herself if he and Jenny tied the knot.

Sumit acquiesced and offered Jenny a promise ring in place of an engagement ring. Without them tying the knot, though, Jenny's visa was set to expire and she'd have to return to America.

When ET spoke with Jenny about Sumit's family drama, she said, "It's unfortunate that I can't be part of the family, but it is just the way it is."

90 Day Bares All airs Sunday on Discovery+.