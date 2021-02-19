'90 Day Bares All': Yolanda Introduces Her Handsome New Boyfriend After Brutal Catfish Experience (Exclusive)

Yolanda is doing better than ever after her horrible catfish experience on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's 90 Day Bares All, Yolanda gives an update on her life, which includes her handsome and much younger new boyfriend, John!

During her season of 90 Day Fiancé, the 52-year-old mother of six from Las Vegas was completely enamored with her muscular online boyfriend, Williams, whom she met on Instagram after her late husband died. Williams claimed he was 40 years old and from Manchester, England, but there had been serious red flags in their relationship. Viewers pointed out that Williams' accent didn't sound remotely British, and when Yolanda made plans to meet him in England, he couldn't even give her the name of the airport she should fly into. Later, his entire Instagram account disappeared, and she was blackmailed by a woman who threatened to expose nude photos of her that she gave to Williams if she didn't send money.

But during her virtual appearance on 90 Day Bares All, Yolanda tells host Shaun Robinson that her dating life has been "wonderful" post-Williams, and that she actually met men in person instead of online. Yolanda revealed that she's now dating a man named John, whom she called her "everything" and her "twin flame." John then appeared on camera. Shaun was clearly impressed with John's handsome looks, commenting, "Oh, wow, Yolanda. Ooh, he's cute."

John shared that he met Yolanda at a grocery store and told her he thought she was very pretty and asked her out on a date, despite the current coronavirus pandemic. He admitted he was attracted to her body even though he couldn't fully see her face because of her mask. But while everything is going great between them, Yolanda said her children didn't want to meet John even though he was eager to meet them, because they don't want her to date again after their father died.

90 Day Bares All streams on Discovery+ on Sunday at 10 p.m. EST.