'90 Day Fiancé': Annie Has a Breakdown in Thailand (Exclusive)

The stress of Annie trying to get her brother, Jordan, to the United States has brought her to her breaking point. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, Annie has a breakdown in Thailand over Jordan's behavior.

David and Annie's 90 Day Fiancé spinoff has focused on them going back to her home country of Thailand and attempting to take both Jordan and her cousin, Amber, back to the United States with them so that the two teenagers can attend school in the U.S. and have better opportunities. Jordan and Amber's first attempt at getting visas was denied, and Jordan also isn't excited to come to America. In this clip, Annie says she's given up her life for her brother and yet he treats her badly. Annie breaks down in tears as David comforts her.

"I just cannot handle it anymore," she says. "I tried to hold on and be as strong as long as I can, but today is just too much."

David is alarmed after Annie says she doesn't want to talk to Jordan anymore because she mentally can't take it.

"I've never seen Annie like this, ever," he tells cameras. "She doesn't let out her emotions. ... But Jordan is pushing her limits in ways I've never seen before."

"I never planned to get the kids to America being this difficult," he continues. "I knew it would have its challenges but I never thought it would break Annie."

David & Annie: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.