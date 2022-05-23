'90 Day Fiancé': Ariela Questions Whether Her Relationship With Biniyam 'Will Survive'

Ariela and Biniyam are still facing serious issues in their relationship after moving to New Jersey. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Ariela was under extreme stress worrying about how they're going to pay for their life in America, leading her to question whether or not she and Biniyam should even get married.

Biniyam and Ariela moved to New Jersey from his home country of Ethiopia with their son, Avi, to get a fresh start and to be closer to Ariela's family. But she was shocked during last week's episode when her parents got them an expensive apartment to live in for a year, but expected them to start paying rent and for utilities as soon as possible. On Sunday's episode, Ariela said that she handled the finances in their family, and now she felt stressed since she felt everything was falling on her shoulders. Meanwhile, Biniyam said his dream was to be an MMA fighter in the U.S.

"Bini believes anything is possible and that's so wonderful and so lovely, but I've done the research and most MMA fighters really don't make that much money and a lot of the money they make goes right back into their training again," Ariela commented. "If Bini wants to do this because he loves it then that's great, but to say that he wants to do this because he wants to support a family, like, that doesn't seem realistic to me."

Meanwhile, Binyam pointed out that it was Ariela who wanted to move to the U.S. so he didn't understand her unhappiness.

"I don't understand what she wants," he told cameras. "If we can't afford here, why did we come here?"

Later, when Ariela and Biniyam visited New York, Biniyam loved it and said he wanted to move there. But Ariela pointed out how expensive it was to live in NYC and that they didn't have jobs. She also said she felt he didn't appreciate the apartment that her parents secured from them for a year. When Biniyam told her to "calm down," she was triggered.

"I hate when you tell me to calm down," she told him. "Like, that's the one f**king thing I hate, when you tell me to calm down."

Ariela got emotional and said she didn't think he understood all the things they had to pay for and the things they still had to do.

"I have to carry this whole family," she told him. "It's really hard. If these things are not important to you, then maybe I'm not important to you. Maybe we shouldn't get married."

She also told cameras, "I'm with someone that's the total opposite of me. Because he's always dreaming, it leads me to always have to be the practical one and like, it doesn't leave a lot of room for me to dream sometimes because I'm too busy bringing him down to earth. Even if he can't contribute financially, he could, you know, give me more support or I don't think the relationship will survive."

