'90 Day Fiancé': Ariela Says She's 'Never' Returning to Ethiopia After Accusing Biniyam of Cheating

Ariela was in New Jersey with her family so that Avi could get hernia surgery, while Biniyam stayed in Ethiopia due to coronavirus restrictions. The surgery took longer than expected due to the doctor being booked, and during that time, Ariela and Biniyam's relationship severely deteriorated. Ariela was upset that Biniyam would turn his phone off for hours at the time and would constantly go out with his friends to clubs. Meanwhile, Biniyam -- who was completely devastated when Ariela went back to the U.S. although she promised him he would return, due to his first wife also being American and leaving him and taking their son -- said he was going out with friends because he was sad that he was by himself without Ariela and Avi. He also felt she was being overly controlling.

On Sunday's episode, Ariela said she had now been in New Jersey for two months and learned upsetting things about Biniyam's behavior while she's been gone.

"Over the past few weeks, I've gotten a bunch of text messages from friends and Bini's family members saying that they've seen him having parties at our house," she said. "And then because Bini's photos are being synced to my iCloud, I'm seeing all kinds of people, even faces I've never seen before, in and out of my house."

Later, she video chatted with him and accused him of no longer caring about her and Avi.

"You know, you haven't called," she told him. "You know, you haven't asked about Avi. You don't ask me how I am, and you turn the phone off."

"You took the home that I had and you turned it into a party house," she continued. "You had [your friend] Frazier living there. You had girls over at my house. You had all kinds of people over. I don't know who was sleeping in my bed, who was sleeping in me and Avi's bed. What you were doing, it's so shameful."

Ariela told cameras why she was particularly upset at Biniyam inviting friends and random people to their house.

"A family home is sacred," she explained. "You don't violate your family home by bringing strangers there. Even I saw a picture of the bedroom. He put away Avi's bed. He packed up the Pack 'n Play and put it away and it's gone. Maybe he didn't want to think about Avi."

Biniyam asked Ariela why she didn't trust him and said that he was working on his music during the times he didn't answer his phone. But Ariela wasn't buying it.

"You know, I thought about it a lot and I've decided I'm not coming back to Ethiopia," she shockingly told him. "I'm not coming back to Ethiopia. After everything you have done I will never go back to Ethiopia. Stop using your culture as an excuse. Is that normal in your culture to sleep with other women when you're engaged? Is that normal? Biniyam, I'm here in America. I don't know what you're doing. But other people seem to have a lot of opinions about what's going on in the house."

Ariela said it was actually his sister, Wish -- who's had her own issues with Ariela in the past -- that told her information about him. She also said Biniyam got a message on the phone from a woman asking if he remembers her from the other night at the club.

"Wish is the one who told me that you had other women in my house and that you've been around with other girls," she told him. "Wish is the one who told me that and so did your friends. So, you think you're being sneaky? Everyone sees you. Everyone sees your behavior. Everyone knows about you. You know, for the health and safety of your family, you should consider getting tested."

Ariela said that Biniyam was "obviously hiding something."

"I am going to give you a chance," she told him. "If you want to try and be a family, me and Avi and you can move to Mombasa, and we can start over again. But if you don't want to come to Kenya, we can figure out a custody arrangement and we can co-parent together. Those are the options. Biniyam, I am trying because part of me still loves you. Even though you hurt me, I am trying to help you. I don't want you to lose Avi, because Avi is an amazing boy. But you are surrounded by evil, and you are not the same man that I knew."

"Bini's reckless behavior is not only embarrassing to me but to our entire family," she added to cameras. "But I promised Bini I would not keep him from Avi. So, I've decided to go to the neighboring country of Kenya. We've been there before and for me it's neutral territory."

Despite Biniyam's protests, Ariela was adamant about not returning to live in Ethiopia. Ariela then spoke to Biniyam in a tone she had never used before.

"Shut the f**k up," she told him as he told her that she was being bossy and making decisions without him. "You have spent the last two months destroying your family. You don't get a say anymore. You have sacrificed nothing. God knows who you f**ked and, god knows what you've been doing, and I don't even care and I don't even want to know. This is a chance for you to redeem yourself. This is your last f**king chance. So wake up."

"I'm done with him," she noted, as she shut off her computer.

When ET spoke to Ariela and Biniyam about this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Ariela said it was going to be emotional and addressed leaving Biniyam behind in Ethiopia for Avi's surgery.

"My son, he gets sick and I have to take care of that," she said. "And then me and Biniyam really had to make a decision what was the best thing for Avi to do. And then me and Biniyam, we had a lot of really difficult moments this season. I think it's going to be really difficult for the both of us to relive it and to re-watch it."

