'90 Day Fiancé': Armando Introduces Kenneth to His Family for the First Time (Exclusive)

Kenneth is getting ready to meet not just Armando's parents, but his entire family, in this exclusive clip from Sunday's brand new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Both Armando and Kenneth are extremely nervous, given that Armando only recently came out to his family, and they haven't been accepting of his sexuality in the past.

Earlier this season, Kenneth made the big move to Mexico from Florida to be with Armando, though it hasn't been smooth sailing. The couple has struggled with Kenneth having a hard time adjusting to living in Mexico, but also Armando being much more hesitant when it comes to being open about their relationship. Armando shared that some people are still very much homophobic in Mexico, and in a previous episode, a man at a taco stand yelled a homophobic slur at them.

In this exclusive clip, Armando says he is "freaking out" over his family meeting his fiancé for the first time. While his mom and dad previously said they accepted him being gay, they weren't as accepting when he revealed he was with Kenneth and that they planned to be a family with Armando's young daughter, Hannah.

Meanwhile, Kenneth notes, "It's a lot riding on both of our shoulders that this goes well."

When they drive up to Armando's parents' house, Kenneth is shocked to see a large group of people.

"OK, that's a lot of people," he says. "They're all looking and they're all lined up."

Armando tells cameras, "It's a very difficult moment. I'm concerned that when my parents see us, they might not be as accepting or kinda backtrack on everything. But, not accepting him is not accepting me."

But in a heartwarming moment, Hannah -- who has been staying with her grandparents while Kenneth and Armando get their new place settled -- immediately jumps into her father's arms, then gives Kenneth a big hug.

"It was just wonderful seeing her again," Kenneth says, clearly touched by Hannah's affection toward him. "It's all worth it to just see her shine and to just hug her and just love her."

As for Armando's parents, his mom, Viriginia, did shake Kenneth's hand with a smile, though disappointingly, Armando's father did not show up. Virginia said he was "tired," but also acknowledged to cameras that she was having a difficult time seeing her son with a man.

"When I saw my son, Armando, I was very happy," she says. "But seeing Armando with a man ... it's something strange but ... I don't know."

New episodes of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way return this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

ET spoke with both Armando and Kenneth before their season of 90 Day Fiancé started, and Armando revealed that he initially told his parents that he was participating in a documentary so that they would participate in filming, and that he didn't think they would have been part of it if he had told them the truth. The couple is making history as the first male gay couple on the massively popular 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

"I'm a little nervous, personally, not knowing what to expect," Armando said about anticipating the reaction to their love story. "I'm recently coming out so, you know, putting it out to the world is a big step for me."

Meanwhile, Kenneth noted, "It's amazing to show people that two men can love each other and have a great life together."

Armando also fought back tears and stressed that despite any negative opinions or people not accepting them, he was going to end up with Kenneth.

"He's been the one person that's always supported me," he shared with ET. "So, no matter what happened, he was my happiness, and no matter how things go with my parents or anybody in the world, nothing is going to take that away from me."

