'90 Day Fiancé' Couple Evelyn and David Divorcing After 4 Years of Marriage

90 Day Fiancé's Evelyn Cormier and David Vazquez Zermeno have called it quits. The former American Idol contestant told inTouch that she's "divorcing David," her husband of four years. ET has reached out to Evelyn for comment.

"I've endured mental and emotional abuse because of a passionless, sexless and narcissistic relationship," Evelyn, 22, alleged in a statement to the outlet.

David, 30, "completely" denied "those accusations" in his own statement to the outlet.

On her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Evelyn appeared to reference news of the split, sharing a video of an off-camera person asking her, "How's your day going?" She responded by saying, "Good. Why?" and spraying whipped cream in her mouth.

The former couple's statements came one day after Evelyn reportedly mentioned her and David's split in a since-deleted Instagram Live. Both Evelyn and David appear to have wiped each other from their respective Instagram accounts.

The pair appeared on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2017, when Evelyn was 18. They tied the knot later that year. Evelyn went on to place in the top 14 on season 17 of American Idol, around the same time that she and David made the move from New Hampshire to Los Angeles.

They once again appeared in the 90 Day universe when they competed on the Discovery+ spinoff, Love Games, earlier this year.

In February 2021, Evelyn blasted "rude" speculation about her marriage.

"It just gets annoying because, you know, people are constantly asking if we're still together or, you know, checking if I'm wearing my wedding ring or if I'm not wearing my wedding ring," she told People. "And it's like, you know, I do a lot of modeling on the side and I don't always wear my wedding ring, but that doesn't mean there's trouble in paradise. People like to read into everything."

"And I also think it's kind of a rude question to ask a married couple if they're still married," she added. "I'm not going up to married people and asking if you're still married."

In fact, Evelyn said, she and David did "definitely want to have kids... hopefully in the next five years."