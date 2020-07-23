'90 Day Fiancé': Deavan Calls Out Jihoon for Being All Talk and No Action (Exclusive)

Jihoon continues to explain his poor decision-making skills to his wife, Deavan, when it comes to her disastrous move to Korea in this exclusive clip from Monday's all-new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Deavan moved from Utah with their 1-year-old son, Taeyang, and her young daughter from a previous relationship, Drascilla, because Jihoon had promised her that he had a good job and would be able to take care of them. Deavan, 23, has previously already moved to Korea to be with 29-year-old Jihoon, but ended up moving back to Utah when it was clear he didn't have his life together. Jihoon still lived with his parents, had no job and on top of that, had a $30,000 debt due to a criminal past that involved selling iPhones.

But on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, it's clear Jihoon still doesn't have his life together. He didn't bother checking out in person the apartment Deavan rented online for a month and paid for, which ended up not being up to the standards of both her and her mother, who traveled to Korea to help her daughter get settled. While Jihoon accepted responsibility, he didn't actually do anything to change the situation, and Deavan was stunned at his admission that he lied to her just to get her to move back to Korea as fast as possible.

In this exclusive clip, Deavan sits down with Jihoon and his parents to talk about the situation after she told Jihoon that she no longer wanted to be with him after his lies. Jihoon's dad apologizes to her about the apartment being small and not sending her financial support while she was pregnant. Deavan says that all this is Jihoon's responsibility, and not his parents'.

After Jihoon once again takes responsibility and apologizes for being "selfish," telling her he will work hard so she doesn't have to worry about money in Korea, Deavan calls him out.

"You said the exact same thing four months ago," she says.

She also asks him why the money he's been earning at his part-time delivery job is going to his mom's bank account and not to help her and their son. Jihoon's dad is shocked by this statement and asks his son why he's been giving the money to his mom. After Jihoon explained that he was giving it to her for "safekeeping," his dad said this was a mistake and that Deavan needed the money after giving birth at the hospital.

"I was afraid of making another mistake," Jihoon explains. "I didn't want to waste that money."

But Jihoon gets increasingly frustrated with the machine Deavan has been using as a translator, which oftentimes wouldn't translate correctly and in one particular case, said exactly the opposite of what he wanted to convey.

"F**king translator," he tells cameras. "Getting worst. F**king situation."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

On Sunday's episode, Jihoon broke down in tears in front of his mother and said he was "embarrassed" to be in debt and over the fact that he was almost 30 and had no money. His mom then took the tough love approach, telling him to stop crying and to "snap out of it," noting he's not too young to change.

Watch the video below for more on the emotional moment: