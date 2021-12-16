'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie Shows Off Her Shocking New Look But Her Date Is a Dud (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé star Debbie isn't getting what she hoped for after putting in a lot of effort into her appearance in this exclusive clip from Friday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Debbie is putting herself out there and dating again on this season of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, but hasn't been having much luck. In this clip, she goes out with a man she connected with on a dating app named Jay. Debbie is showing off her recent shocking physical transformation, but isn't getting much response from Jay.

"Tonight's a big night, I'm on my date with Jay and I put a lot of effort into getting ready for this date -- shopping, Botox, I had cryotherapy, got my hair done," she says. "It was a lot of work and Jay says nothing. I feel really disappointed."

Jay notes of Debbie, "When I met her, she was on the elderly side with gray hair showing, and now she did her hair, she got all dolled up for me. I was really impressed."

But when asked by a producer if he told her that, he replies, "I did sort of tell her that." When asked if he was good with the ladies, he acknowledged, "No."

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life stream Fridays on Discovery+.

So far this season, Debbie's been struggling to date again after being married to her son Colt's dad for 27 years, who died 13 years ago from a massive heart attack. She's also at a crossroads in her life given that Colt is moving out with his new wife, Vanessa, and she must now move out on her own since she can't afford the rent by herself.

"It's difficult getting back in the dating game," she noted in a previous episode. "I mean, times have changed."

She also told cameras, "Nobody plans on not having your life partner with you, but there comes a time when that person's not there anymore. Colt's happy, he's got his wife, and they have their lives. It's sad, I really hope that I can find someone. If I can't do it within a year, then, I'll just be alone with my cats. It's probably my last shot."