'90 Day Fiance': Ed Tries to Win Rosemarie Back After STD Test Fight (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 4 star Ed has some serious apologizing to do when it comes to making up with his girlfriend, Rosemarie.

On the latest episode of the hit TLC reality series, 54-year-old Ed got into a huge fight with 23-year-old Rosemarie in the Philippines, where Ed traveled all the way from San Diego, California, to meet her face to face after only chatting online. Ed awkwardly asked her to take an STD test over dinner since she's been so reluctant to open up to him about her past, including about the father of her 4-year-old son, Prince, and her romantic relationships since then. Rosemarie was offended that Ed didn't trust her, and eventually reveals that she doesn't talk about the father of her son since he has a new wife and kid, and she's no longer in contact with him. She also says she's only had two ex-boyfriends since then. Rosemarie then angrily insisted on going home alone.

While Ed declared to TLC cameras that he "no longer believes in love," in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode, Ed wants to give their relationship another shot. Ed says he's invited Rosemarie to meet at a cafe the afternoon after their explosive fight, and even wrote the text in Tagalog as a sign of respect.

"I'm feeling like it's over," he admits. "But, I'm not ready to give up yet. ... and I pray to God that she shows up."

Ed anxiously sits inside the cafe and waits for Rosemarie, but it doesn't look good.

"I love Rose," Ed says. "I miss her. I want to say I'm sorry. I want to let her know that I know everything that I need to know about her past, and I won't ask it again."

Ed recently sat down with ET to talk about his 90 Day Fiance journey, and he acknowledged that he didn't always go about things the right way when it comes to his relationship with Rosemarie. Ed's close friends had reservations about Rosemarie, including his 29-year-old daughter, Tiffany, who was upset that she was older than his online girlfriend.

"I don't think I could've made a better fool of myself," he said. "When you're in love, you're not thinking. You're not thinking about anybody else but yourself and the person you're in love with. And I was frustrated because nobody understood. Like, my daughter didn't understand. She was like, 'Dad, she's 23,' and I'm like, 'I know, but you don't understand what it feels like to be admired after 28 years.' It was such a wonderful feeling and I hadn't had that in years."

