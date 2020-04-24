'90 Day Fiancé': Ed's Girlfriend Rose is Hoping for a Proposal But a Confrontation Is Brewing (Exclusive)

A pivotal moment in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 couple Ed and Rosemarie's relationship is coming on this Sunday's episode of the TLC hit.

So far this season, 54-year-old Ed has been in the Philippines spending time with 23-year-old Rose, getting to know her after connecting online. While Ed told his friends in San Diego that he was seriously considering proposing to Rose before he traveled all the way to the Philippines to meet her, there was one issue that was weighing heavy on him. Ed says Rose's older sister messaged him asking for money to keep her store open before his arrival, and asked that he not tell Rose. Ed didn't give her the money, but expressed concern that Rose could have been in on her sister asking him for money.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode, Ed takes Rose on a romantic dinner at their hotel and Rose says she's hoping for a proposal.

"I feel happy. I feel love," Rose tells TLC cameras. "I want Ed to be a part of my life so, I wish that he proposes to me this night."

During dinner, Ed tells Rose that he wants somebody who loves and respects him, and who won't ever leave him. When Rose asks if he wants that with her, he awkwardly pauses.

"I mean I think so, but I'm not 100 percent sure," he tells her.

Meanwhile, Ed explains to cameras that the one thing holding him back is the situation with Rose's sister, and him still wondering if she was involved in her asking him for money.

Ed eventually tells Rose they should eat first before getting into it, but Rose isn't having it.

"I want you to tell me now," she tells him, clearly bracing for bad news. "Explain it to me."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on TLC.

Ed recently spoke to ET about his 90 Day Fiancé journey and he addressed his increasing doubts about Rose's intentions for dating him, after a recent episode showed Ed's extreme culture shock when he saw Rose's living conditions in the Philippines firsthand. Ed expressed concern that Rose saw him as her "meal ticket" and way out of the Philippines.

"We're still exploring that, at this point," he said when asked if he still feels that Rose is dating him for his money. "At this point [in the show], I still have suspicions."

As for some viewers' criticism of the 30-year age gap between Ed and Rose, Ed said age was never an issue between them. He shared that a large part of what attracted him to her initially was just the fact that she admired him and wanted to talk to him.

Ed also discussed that now-iconic shower scene with both Rose and her father, and reacted to rumors that Rose is actually now engaged to a woman. Watch the video below for more.