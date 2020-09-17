'90 Day Fiancé': Elizabeth Tells a Drunk Charlie He's Ruining Her Wedding With Andrei (Exclusive)

In the clip, Chuck and Charlie are talking to Elizabeth about the drama that went down after Andrei took Charlie outside after the speech at the end of last week's episode, the two appearing to be ready to physically fight. But Chuck is surprisingly on Andrei's side despite not being a fan of his son-in-law in the past, noting that Andrei was "the bigger man," since he told Charlie that now was not the time to fight.

Charlie disagrees, calling Andrei "soft." At this point, both Chuck and Elizabeth plead with Charlie not to ruin her wedding day in Moldova.



"I don't give a f**k," Charlie says, his resentment towards his dad paying for Elizabeth and Andrei's lavish wedding (which is actually their second one after the two already got married in Tampa, Florida) coming out in full force. "I'm going to protect [Chuck.] And y'all aren't going to, like, steal his money."

Elizabeth replies, "Nobody's stealing anybody's money. This is my night, like, this is my night. Please, don't ruin it."

After Charlie walks away, Elizabeth breaks down in tears while talking to her dad about her husband and brother's inability to get along.

"They don't pick the right place or the right time to do any of their bullsh**," she says. "They have zero regard, and I just want to dance and have a good time. I don't want to do this right now."

Elizabeth later tells cameras, "A part of me worries that, what if my family never gets along with my husband? Like, what if they always have this constant tension and drama and negativity? Like, what if it doesn't end?"

Meanwhile, ET spoke to Andrei and Elizabeth in July, and Andrei said that only "time will tell" when it comes to if he will ever get along with his wife's family, though he noted that "there's always hope." But he still wasn't overly grateful that Chuck paid for their wedding in Moldova, insisting that Chuck paid for all of his other daughters' weddings.

Andrei also commented on being a stay-at-home dad -- which Elizabeth as well as his own friends have previously called him out on, when they criticized him for wanting to be the head of the household without having a job -- and said he might continue staying at home in Florida since they plan to have another child in a couple of years.

"It depends on the circumstances," he said, as Elizabeth jokingly shook her head no. "It's all about equality these days, you know. If I can do it and you can work, it is what it is."

"If it's a man at home, it doesn't matter," he added.

