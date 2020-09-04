'90 Day Fiance': Erika Breaks Down in Tears Over Stephanie's 'Lack of Intimacy' (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 4 stars Stephanie and Erika are reaching a breaking point in their relationship.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's brand-new episode, the couple is continuing to have issues after Erika walked out of what was supposed to be a romantic dinner between the two during the latest episode of the TLC hit. Stephanie traveled all the way to Australia from Yonkers, New York, to meet Erika after talking online for four months, and while they have definite chemistry in person, they're also running into issues. Stephanie has insecurities about being intimate with Erika, and Erika is also unhappy with Stephanie's jealousy issues and the fact that Stephanie -- a 29-year-old blogger -- portrays herself as being carefree online though is actually uncomfortable with lots of things in real life.

"I am feeling really upset and frustrated about Steph's jealousy problem," Erika, a 24-year-old photographer, tells TLC cameras in the clip after their huge fight that occurred when Stephanie asked Erika to delete a dating app on her phone that Erika said she only used for networking purposes. "And her lack of intimacy with me, in all ways, is definitely messing with my head."

Erika later breaks down in tears during a conversation with Stephanie about her lack of affection toward her.

"I want someone to be excited about like, being around me -- to like, hold me and kiss me," she says. "It just doesn't make a lot of sense, Steph. It hurts."

Meanwhile, Stephanie explains to the cameras, "I don't want Erika to think I'm not attracted to her but I haven't been intimate with somebody in over a year. I feel like I really need to truly trust someone before I let them in that way."

Stephanie also tells Erika that the whole situation of meeting her in person in a foreign place and experiencing lots of new things is a lot for her to handle, but Erika remains unmoved.

"You don't want to do anything," Erika says. "You're saying that meeting new people is hard. You're saying that me planning dates is hard. Literally everything is too much. Like, why did you even come here?"

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET recently spoke with Stephanie about being part of the first-ever same-sex couple to be featured on the TLC franchise.

"I feel like there's a lot of pressure -- you don't want to let anybody down," she told ET. "You don't want to let down the LGBTQ community and a part of me wants to be, like, great representation for this community, but also I think we all just need to realize we're just like any other couple. We're gonna have just similar problems to all the other couples on the show. I hope that people come into this with an open mind and give us a chance to share our story."

