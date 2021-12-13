'90 Day Fiancé': Gino Takes 'Little Blue Pills' To Meet Up With Jasmine in Panama

90 Day Fiancé newcomer Gino's relationship with Jasmine is sure to be a standout on the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. On Sunday's season premiere, 51-year-old Gino prepared to travel to Panama to meet Jasmine, who's 17 years younger than him and whom he calls the love of his life.

Gino, who was previously married to a Brazilian woman though they divorced, connected with 34-year-old Jasmine online and is definitely ready to get serious with her. He intends to propose during the trip though he's never met her in person, and he wants to have kids with her. But it's clear the couple has some pretty big differences aside from their age gap.

"Normally, I'm a creature of habit," Gino said. "I like thinking things through before something happens, you know what I'm saying? I really don't live a flashy lifestyle. I'm pretty conservative and stuff. I'm someone who enjoys the simple pleasures of life."

"Jasmine does not like how I eat," he also noted at one point. "She is a vegetarian and she's very fit and I eat, you know, anything."

Gino met Jasmine on an international dating site since he wasn't having much luck locally.

"I got feelings for her right away, you know, like on the first day that we spoke," he said of Jasmine, who's an American Literature teacher. "She's got the best personality, funny, caring, intelligent. She's just the ultimate girl. She's got a beautiful face, beautiful eyes, beautiful butt, you know, hips, you name it. And to be honest, she's out of my league, but, you know, we've been talking for nine months and she's like, I think my soulmate and I haven't even met her yet. I can't wait any longer, so I bought a flight to see Jasmine next week over Christmas and New Year's and I hope to return back to Michigan engaged."

Later, he showed off blue pills he bought online in preparation for meeting Jasmine.

"It can make you last longer," he said. "This stuff is good. I'm telling you, man, gives you that extra pop and good times, good times."

"Jasmine is a very sexual person it seems," he continued. "We have shown each other naked on video and talked about the first night together. I've already trialed these, so I know they work. Like, wow, man. I mean, this stuff works, it's good. It's been a few years since I've been with a woman sexually and she is 17 years younger than me. So when I'm in Panama, I just want to make sure I can keep up, you know?"

However, there are already some major red flags in the relationship. Jasmine is jealous to the point where she got upset when Gino was making small chat with a restaurant worker while picking up his food.

"Jasmine likes to know every time I go out from my home," he told cameras. "I let her know, you know, 'Hey, I'm going at this time and this is where I'm going.' I don't know if she's joking or not, but she says, 'Evidence, report.' So usually when I go out, I'll send her a screenshot to check in with her because she wants to know where I'm at, at all times."

Gino's family was also concerned about the situation given that he's already given her money -- even though he's currently unemployed.

"Because of the pandemic, I got laid off from my job in automotive engineering about seven months ago," he shared. "But since I've been smart with my savings, I thankfully have been able to send money to help Jasmine out. You know, she had a rough time during the nine months we were talking because she wasn't working. So I had to help her out with some money. But she's not a materialistic kind of person, you know? I've helped for things such as, you know, doing her lips, or maybe her eyebrows, or maybe facial treatment? Um, possibly her hair or her teeth. Yeah, I've helped her out with those things."

Gino's aunt and uncle were incredulous that he planned to propose during his three-week trip and said that he needed to get a prenup.

"I really feel in my heart that Jasmine is not after me for my money," Gino said. "And also knowing how emotional Jasmine can be, I'm a little afraid to talk to her about a prenup. I wouldn't want it to affect our future together."

"I can understand my family's concerns about me meeting Jasmine and that we want to have kids because there's a lot you don't know about a person if you've only been speaking to them online," he continued. "But at 51 years old, I don't want to pass up what could be my last shot at true love and a family."

