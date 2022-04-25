'90 Day Fiancé': Guillermo Gets Upset at Kara Calling Him a 'Toddler' Due to Their Age Difference

Guillermo is not here for his fiancée, Kara, making fun of their age difference. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, 23-year-old Guillermo got upset when 29-year-old Kara called him a "toddler" in front of his older brother.

Guillermo, who's from Venezuela, met Kara in the Dominican Republic where she was working at the time. He was a waiter at a restaurant and served her and her friends tequila shots and Kara said she was immediately attracted to him. Kara proudly called herself a "cougar" and called him a "beautiful young boy," but noted that he was legal at the time since he was 21. The two eventually got serious and Guillermo is moving to Virginia to be with Kara.

During Sunday's episode, Kara flew to the Dominican Republic to pick up Guillermo before heading to the U.S. She spent time with his friends and family, including his older brother, Christopher. Christopher told cameras he worried about Guillermo moving to the United States because he was "still a kid" and didn't know how he would fit in with Kara's friends. He candidly asked Kara what her friends thought of Guillermo given that he himself was surprised that Kara went for him and not an older guy. Kara didn't take offense and in fact, called herself a "proud sugar mommy." Guillermo, however, objected to being called a "sugar baby" and stressed to cameras that he also wasn't in the relationship just to get to the U.S.

Kara noted, "It's just a joke because all of my friends have husbands that are older and they say, like, Kara likes boys. She wants a toddler. Cradle robber. Because it's funny."

But Guillermo was not amused as his brother and friends laughed.

"No, I don't like that," he responded. "I really, really, really don't like that."

He told cameras, "Calling me a toddler, or like a little kid, it's so ridiculous. It pisses me off. I totally get when my brother is teasing me but my fiancée should be respecting me. I know that in the beginning when I move with her to America, it will be a little bit harder because everything's going to be so new to me and probably I will need her to take care of me. But the most important thing that I need from her is respect and to treat me as a man."

Later, Guillermo was stressed because he was traveling with an expired passport. However, after a two-hour interview with an immigration officer, he was able to get to the U.S.

"I am so excited, I can't believe Guillermo is finally here," Kara told cameras. "But, now I'm worried about whether he's going to be able to fit into my lifestyle here in Charlottesville. I feel a ton of pressure to have Guillermo's adjustment to the United States be really smooth because he's giving up a ton to be here to be with me. He's giving up his friends, his family, his whole lifestyle and work. So, these 90 days are going to be a huge challenge."