'90 Day Fiancé': Mahogany Tells Ben He Isn't Her Boyfriend

Ben and Mahogany are definitely not on the same page when it comes to their relationship. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Mahogany told Ben she didn't even consider him her boyfriend though he traveled all the way to Peru to meet her and has made it no secret that he wants to get married.

Ben has been feeling uneasy about Mahogany since he arrived in Peru to meet her. He's already caught her in two big lies -- her telling him she's 24 instead of 22, and appearing to lie about the condo she lives in -- and has noted that she's much less affectionate in person than she was online. During Sunday's episode, 52-year-old Ben met Mahogany's close friends, and they told him that she didn't even tell them he was a romantic interest -- she only told him that he was a "friend." Ben was shocked.

"Mahogany, am I your boyfriend, or just your friend?" he asked her awkwardly in front of her friends. "Who am I to you?"

Mahogany responded, "I think friend. You never told me, 'Oh, Mahogany, do you want to be my girlfriend?'"

Mahogany told cameras that while Ben did bring up marriage with her, she didn't know if he was serious. But Ben said he was "surprised" and even looked back at his texts from her to make sure he wasn't "crazy."

"Here we had been planning a family together, planning on getting married, having intimate conversations," he said. "I traveled 4,000 miles to be with her and all of a sudden I'm not even her boyfriend. I am so shocked, I just don't understand where she's coming from. I'm just really confused by the whole thing."

"I am very confused but I want to give Mahogany the benefit of the doubt because she is very young and this is all very new, and it's intimidating," he continued.

Later, Ben took Mahogany on a getaway so they could "start falling in love again." Mahogany told cameras she was surprised that Ben assumed he was her boyfriend when they hadn't had that conversation. She acknowledged that she told Ben during their chats that she loved him, but that it didn't mean he was her boyfriend and that they still hadn't gotten to know each other. She noted that their interaction online was different than in person, which was a lot more awkward. During the trip, Ben told her that he was hurt when she said he wasn't her boyfriend, especially when they were already talking about marriage when they chatted online. Mahogany told him that that was just texting and that he never actually asked her to be official.

"For me it's normal before you get into a relationship to talk about things like marriage or family to know if we're on the same page," she told cameras. "But Benjamin assumed we were already in a relationship."

She also called out Ben on his failed relationship with his ex-wife, and a 27-year-old woman he dated after his divorce. She noted that Ben never took any fault, and said that she found it "immature" and "very strange" that a former pastor wouldn't take any responsibility for his mistakes.

He responded, "I feel like I don't have to defend my past because it's behind me now."

B̶o̶y̶f̶r̶i̶e̶n̶d̶ ̶a̶n̶d̶ ̶g̶i̶r̶l̶f̶r̶i̶e̶n̶d̶?̶ J͟u͟s͟t͟ ͟f͟r͟i͟e͟n͟d͟s͟! Ben and Mahogany talk through their relationship status on #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days TOMORROW at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/rAuetwxLOh — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) March 5, 2022

"I don't think it's fair that she's questioning my past when I hadn't been questioning all the holes in her stories," he added to cameras. "Every single day there seems to be another roadblock and I'm starting to question whether or not she really wants this relationship."