'90 Day Fiancé': Man Yells Homophobic Slur at Armando and Kenneth (Exclusive)

A heartbreaking incident occurs on Monday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, when a man in Mexico yells a homophobic slur at Armando and Kenneth in front of two of Kenneth's daughters.

In ET's exclusive clip, 31-year-old Armando and 57-year-old Kenneth are eating tacos in Mexico with Kenneth's two daughters, who are there to celebrate their dad proposing to Armando. While Armando was overjoyed at Kenneth popping the question and accepted his proposal without hesitation, he is still uncomfortable showing PDA with Kenneth, noting that some people are still very homophobic in Mexico. He is also unsure about telling his parents that he and Kenneth are engaged, as he just recently came out to them.

In the clip, Armando and Kenneth are having fun until the man yells a homophobic slur at them as he's leaving the taco stand. While Kenneth says he wishes he would have known and that he would have said something back to him, Armando tells him that wouldn't have led to anything good.

Meanwhile, Kenneth's daughters are shocked, noting to cameras that they've never experienced someone being nasty to their dad for being gay while growing up in Florida.

"I really hope it's an eye-opener for my dad. It's been for me, because we aren't used to this," one of his daughters says. "I wanted to punch that guy in the face."

Armando attempts to deescalate the situation, telling them, "I don't want us to get hurt."

Kenneth tells his daughters to not let the incident affect them as they fight back tears.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with the mid-season finale airing Monday, Aug. 31.

ET spoke to both Armando and Kenneth in June, and they talked about being the first male gay couple in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

"I'm a little nervous, personally, not knowing what to expect," Armando acknowledged. "I'm recently coming out so, you know, putting it out to the world is a big step for me."

But Armando stressed that despite any negative opinions or people not accepting them, he was going to end up with Kenneth.

"He's been the one person that's always supported me," he said. "So, no matter what happened, he was my happiness, and no matter how things go with my parents or anybody in the world, nothing is going to take that away from me."

Kenneth also had a message to 90 Day Fiancé viewers.

"Give our story a chance," he said. "Especially to the people that might not believe in same-sex relationships. Give ours a chance, to watch our story, watch it unfold and they might just see a love story, and they might change their mind and their heart."

Watch the video below for more: