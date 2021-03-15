'90 Day Fiancé': Michael Abruptly Calls Off His Wedding to Natalie 3 Days Before Her Visa Expires

Michael finally pulled the plug on his rocky relationship with Natalie, but did so in shocking fashion on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé. Though the two were working on their relationship and on the way down the aisle, Mike called off the wedding the day it was set to take place -- and just three days before Natalie's K-visa expired.

"We only have a few days left before Natalie's visa expires," he told cameras. "So, we decided to get married tomorrow. I'm feeling happy. A little nervous because, you know, there's always fears and worries and stuff and there's stuff always in the back of your head. But, you know, I mean, I'm feeling pretty good."

"The coronavirus is just tons of stress on top of other stress," he added. "But we have done a lot of talking and that's opened up our eyes I think a lot. We're both kind of feeling a little more confident at this point, and, uh, looking forward to the future."

Meanwhile, Natalie told cameras that while she was looking for a fairytale when she come to Washington, her 90 days were definitely full of ups and downs.

"Thank God, we work it out and nothing can stop wedding day," she said. "And I'm just happy bride to be."

Will the real Magic Mike please stand up? #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/UKq2Bx0vCa — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) March 15, 2021

But out of nowhere, on what was supposed to be their wedding day, Natalie is shown calling their wedding officiant sobbing and telling her the wedding is off. She said Mike had changed his mind.

"He said today he was thinking and he could not marry me," she said. "And I have to leave the country because I have three days left."

"It's over," she added about their relationship. "I cannot forgive him for this."

She then started frantically packing her things as Mike's neighbor, Tamara, offered to drive her the airport. Tamara told cameras, "I thought I was going to a wedding today until Mike called us out from outside and then he told us that he couldn't do it. He just couldn't do it. I didn't like it. I know I cried with both of them. Mike was crying, she was crying, I was crying. I'm sad for them."

Meanwhile, Natalie also had a big problem on her hands since she couldn't simply fly back to Ukraine since the country closed its borders due to the coronavirus. Natalie said she would fly to Europe and figure it out since she could not stand to spend one more night with Mike.

"It's fu**ing too much," she sobbed. "I cannot do this to myself. ... I'm feeling that it's not fair. I'm feeling scared because ... it's coronavirus and I have to go through the airport. I also think that man who does this to me doesn't love me. And I have to accept it and it's life. I don't know what's going to happen."

In a preview of next week's episode, Mike is shown asking Natalie for one last hug as she begs Tamara to drive off.

For more on the couple's intense journey this season, watch the video below.