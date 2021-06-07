'90 Day Fiancé': Natalie Accuses Mike's Mom of Calling Her a Hooker

The tension between Natalie and her mother-in-law, Trish, threatened to hit a boiling point on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? as the two continued to uncomfortably butt heads during her Thanksgiving Day visit.

Things were awkward between Natalie and Trish during the visit given that Trish attempted to stop the wedding between Natalie and her son, Mike, though the couple eventually went through with tying the knot. Natalie, who hails from Ukraine, is also extremely uncomfortable in Trish's home in Oklahoma, and the two have already argued about Trish wanting Natalie to work as an interpreter, while Natalie said that she wanted to follow her dreams of being a model or a TV presenter.

On Sunday's episode, the tension continued as the family prepared for Thanksgiving dinner. As Natalie prepared borscht, she got irritated with Mike when he tried to show affection toward her.

"Don't touch my a**," she told him. "Don't touch my ***** when I'm cooking. You touch my ***** when I'm cooking. I think it's dirty."

Not surprisingly, Trish was uncomfortable with the conversation and asked Mike to go outside to clean the barbeque pit. When Mike returned, Natalie claimed that Trish called her a hooker, though Mike said it had to be a misunderstanding.

"Why your mom call me a hooker?" she asked him. "She thinks I'm a hooker? She said hooker to me. I'm telling you. Oh my god. Why would she call me that way?"

Natalie was clearly fed up, telling cameras, "When Mike was outside, Trish called me a hooker, and I don't want to be called that because I'm a good, respectful woman. And I was raised with respect by my mom. So when she make joke like that towards me, it's kind of, OK, I swallow it. But at the end, there are a lot to swallow for one Thanksgiving day, to be honest."

Later, when they all sit down to Thanksgiving dinner, it got even more uncomfortable.

"Tensions in the room are coming out of Natalie right now," Mike observed. "I wish she would just pull my mom aside and ask what she meant, so this tension can just be cleared up in the room, you know?"

Trish then asked Natalie when she was planning to have a baby given that she and Mike were "getting old." Not surprisingly, 36-year-old Natalie was not amused. She said that she didn't want to have a baby until she started working and could provide a stress-free environment for her child.

"I think I made myself pretty clear and honest," she pointedly said.

Later, Natalie didn't understand what Trish was saying as she asked for the food to be passed around and started laughing for no reason, which again, visibly annoyed Trish.

At this point, Trish had had it with Natalie, telling cameras, "I think the biggest problem with Mike and Natalie's marriage is how Natalie acts in this relationship. She's a child, and I don't think that they're truly made for each other in the long run."

