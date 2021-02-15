'90 Day Fiancé': Rebecca Causes a Scene After Zied Talks to a 'Young, Hot Girl'

Rebecca's insecurities about her and her fiancé, Zied's, significant age difference came out in a big way on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé.

Zied was still adjusting to life in Georgia after moving from Tunisia on a K-1 visa on the latest episode of the hit TLC franchise, and was worried that Rebecca's family and friends were obviously wary of him given her last doomed marriage with a man from Morocco. The two went out to dinner with her daughter, Tiffany, and Tiffany's fiancé, Micah, as well as more of the younger couple's friends. But things got awkward when Rebecca didn't like that one of Tiffany's friends, Hannah, was talking to Zied and showing interest in his culture.

Rebecca is 49, while Zied is 27, and Rebecca got extremely jealous that Hannah was showing Zied attention even though it appeared Hannah was just being friendly. As Hannah continued to ask Zied questions about his culture, Rebecca's anger started showing more and more.

"You know, Zied, he's a really friendly guy," Rebecca told cameras. "He can talk to anyone, but this young, hot girl, seems way overly focused on him. I've kind of had him to myself all this time and now on top of everything, I noticed I'm the only one at the table in my age group, and I understand I signed up for this, but, in reality, it makes me uncomfortable."

But the last straw for Rebecca was when Hannah offered to help Zied move his belongings from storage into his and Rebecca's apartment because her family had a lot of trucks. When Zied agreed, Rebecca shot him an incredulous look.

"You're gonna let her help you move?" she asked him in front of the table, her voice getting louder. "She is offering to help you move the furniture."

When a confused Zied then told Hannah "no thank you," Tiffany confronted her mother.

"I mean, she was just being nice about it. ... She was just offering to help," Tiffany said, to which Rebecca responded, "It's not exactly in his culture to have a single woman over at his apartment."

Hannah in turn noted that she wasn't trying to step on anyone's toes, but was only offering up her truck.

"I appreciate that," Rebecca responded curtly, before telling Zied when the two were alone, "Do you understand that you're in America now, OK? Women are not the same here as they are in your country."

In a preview of next week's episode, Rebecca continues to worry about their age difference, noting that Zied could want children in the future even if he says he doesn't want any right now. Zied in turn admits to cameras, "Every man in the world wants children."

Meanwhile, on a recent episode of 90 Day Bares All, Rebecca admitted that Zied's shirts are too tight and addressed using extreme filters while chatting with her much younger fiancé online. Watch the video below for more.