'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Isabel Details Her and Gabe's Sex Life

Isabel is spilling intimate details about her relationship with Gabe. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Isabel went out with her friends, Samuel and Mateo, and talked candidly about her sex life with Gabe.

Samuel is the one who actually introduced Gabe and Isabel, who hit it off the night they met and ended up making out. Isabel later found out Gabe is a transgender man when she saw his social media, and although she was shocked, ultimately it didn't matter to her because she felt such a strong connection with him. On Sunday's episode, Isabel said she felt comfortable talking to Samuel and Mateo about more intimate subjects, and Samuel asked her about her first sexual encounter with Gabe. Isabel admitted she was "scared."

"I didn't know what I was going to find in a physical sense," she said. "I didn't even know what those surgeries entailed. For me, it was something incredible, and it still is. Clinically, medically, it's so perfect. He can be stimulated. I touch him and he feels it."

When asked how Gabe compares to her past boyfriends, she responded, "Baby, the orgasm, it's the same."

When asked if she was satisfied, she nodded with a big smile on her face.

"He has the sensitivity and everything," she praised. "So for me that's like, wow."

Isabel said she still had a lot of questions for Gabe that she hasn't asked him.

"I don't know if his orgasm is the same as mine, or I don't know," she told cameras with a laugh. "It's a very crazy question, but I've never asked him."

Isabel said her kids, Sara and Miguel, also love Gabe. While Sara knows Gabe is transgender, she hasn't told Miguel, who is much younger.

"He won't be a kid who is shocked," she said, as her friends praised her for raising him to respect diversity and inclusivity.

However, she worried what her father would think, since he also doesn't know.

"My dad is very reserved," she noted. "And he may say that we are sinners. But I don't know what's going to happen, if he'll stop talking to me. I don't want to hurt bonds at home that are so strong."

She added to cameras, "It would be very difficult if my father asked me to break up with Gabe. I wouldn't want to decide between my family and my relationship, my life now. I don't know what else could be worse."

ET recently spoke with Gabe, who said what he wanted fans to know about his relationship with Isabel.

"I want fans to know that my relationship with Isabel just because I am transgender doesn't make it all that different than if I wasn't transgender," he said. "I feel like every relationship has its ups and downs, it has their problems. If I wasn't trans, then it would just be, you know, different problems they focus on. No relationship is perfect. It's just the cards you got ... just got to make them work."

"I want to say open your mind to who you're dating because never in a million years would [Isabel] have ever thought that she would be with a transgender guy, ever," he added. "She wouldn't ever, ever think that. So just because you don't think it's right for you, you know, it might be the best thing that you've ever had."

For more with Gabe, including his response to his loved ones questioning his move to Colombia from Florida to be with her and why he's paying her bills, watch the video below.