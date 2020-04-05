'90 Day Fiancé': Rose Says She's 'Done' With Ed After This Big Lie

Big Ed's lies are catching up with him when it comes to his relationship with Rosemarie on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Sunday's episode of the hit TLC show started off promising between the two, as they continued their romantic getaway to Palawan in the Philippines. Ed -- who traveled all the way from San Diego, California, to the Philippines to meet Rose after they met on Facebook -- says he completely trusted her after he finally asked if she had anything to do with her sister messaging him asking him for money before he got there, and she said she didn't. Although Ed said he believed her, he then dropped a bombshell on Rose, telling her that he actually doesn't want to have any children with her and had already set up appointments in the United States to get a vasectomy.

Rose is taken aback given that she told 54-year-old Ed multiple times before he came to the Philippines to meet her that it's her dream to have two children. Rose, 23, is already a mom to her 4-year-old son, Prince, from a previous relationship.

When Rose said he needed time to think about it, Ed insisted that given his age, he only has enough love and money to take care of her and Prince and has already made up his mind about not having any more kids. He also already raised his 29-year-old daughter, Tiffany, from his previous marriage. While Rose was at first willing to put the conversation aside, the next morning she left the hotel without telling Ed.

When Rose eventually comes back after she said she took some time to think, the romantic vibe is clearly over on her part. She shockingly called out Ed on his multiple lies to her during their relationship, starting with him telling her he was 5'2" rather than his actual height of 4'11". She then says he insulted her when he asked her to take an STD test, then insulted her again when he gave her a toothbrush and told her her breath smelled bad, which Rose had explained was due to her having an ulcer, not because she doesn't brush her teeth.

"You always embarrass me, and make me feel small," she said. "I think that you do not love me."

But the last straw is Ed not being honest about not wanting to have children with her. Once again, Rose pointed out that she told Ed repeatedly that she wanted more children before he came to visit her. Rose then told a clearly stunned Ed that she's "done" with him. Meanwhile, Ed acknowledged to TLC cameras that he was dishonest with Rose about not wanting any more kids because he was scared she would no longer continue to talk to him online.

Plenty of 90 Day Fiancé fans were overjoyed to see Rose stick up for herself.

ET spoke to Ed in March, and he acknowledged lying to Rose.

"So, I wasn't completely honest with Rose about [my height] and a couple of other things," he said at the time. "It's never a good idea to lie. You have to be honest and I'm learning that even if you have strong feelings for someone, it's better to get it out in the open. If not, it's gonna come back and bite you."

When asked if his lies did, in fact, bite him, Ed replied at the time, "Oh, yeah. Oh, you just wait."

ET spoke to Ed again in April, when he talked about some viewers' criticism of the 30-year age gap between himself and Rose and the fact that he's been rude to her at times, including when he asked her to shave her legs. Ed said age was never an issue between them, but admitted that a large part of what attracted him to her initially was just the fact that she admired him and wanted to talk to him. He also expressed regret about the way he asked her to take a STD test -- noting that he should have got tested first before demanding that she take the test -- and explained where he was coming from when he asked Rose to shave her legs.

"I didn't mean to react the way I did but I was just like, 'Oh my god,'" he remembered. "We both ended up shaving ourselves and it worked out. But I got a lot of heat for that, but that's what that was."

