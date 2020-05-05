'90 Day Fiancé' Star Caesar Claims He Finally Met Maria in Ukraine Without Cameras Present

Caesar's 90 Day Fiancé journey was one of the most talked-about story lines in his season, given that he claimed to have sent $40,000 over the course of five years to a 28-year-old Ukrainian woman named Maria, without having ever met her face to face or even video chatted with her. While his friends and co-workers were convinced Caesar was being catfished since they had never had an actual face to face conversation, during the season finale, Maria was shockingly revealed during an interview with TLC cameras. Maria admitted she wasn't physically attracted to Caesar and said she had been chatting with other men besides him. She also said he had given her closer to $5,000 over the years as opposed to $40,000.

During the Couples Tell All special that aired in October, an emotional Caesar clearly still had feelings for Maria, despite fellow cast members telling him that he deserved better and Maria herself making it clear multiple times through video chat that she wanted him to move on. On Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, TLC dramatically shared that Caesar had been keeping a secret from production, then cut to Caesar claiming that he actually ended up meeting with Maria in Ukraine. Caesar said that at first Maria wasn't answering his emails and texts, but he saved up money and flew to Ukraine anyway and once he told her he was there, she agreed to meet up with him. Caesar said Maria was "nice" to him and that he got the closure to move on from the relationship. When asked by producers if he had any photos of the two together, he claimed that they had been deleted.

"Now, we're over. That's it," he said. "Moving on was hard, but it was the best thing for me."

Some viewers were skeptical of Caesar claiming he finally met Maria.

Caesar, a 47-year-old nail technician from North Carolina, also revealed he actually now has a new love interest since finally breaking it off for good with Maria. Caesar said he connected with a woman on Facebook from New Orleans, who is "beautiful" and a model. When telling his good friend, Yami, about his new love interest, she said that although the two lived far away from one another, at least this woman was in the United States this time.

Later, Caesar goes on a virtual date with the woman, and it's revealed her name is Aya and she's 21 years old. In a cringe-worthy scene, Caesar set the mood with wine, chocolate, strawberries and whipped cream, then virtually fed her a strawberry covered in whipped cream. For her part, Aya baked Caesar a chocolate cake with his name on it in red icing with a heart.

