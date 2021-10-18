'90 Day Fiancé' Star Deavan Makes Public Appearance With Boyfriend Topher After Split From Jihoon

Deavan and Topher posed on the red carpet, with Deavan showing off her tattoos in a beige dress. While on the red carpet, she shared that between the divorce from Jihoon and suffering a recent miscarriage with Topher and overall stress, she had gained almost 45 pounts while in quarantine. She openly shared with fans that she's since lost 15 pounds and is now embracing her new curves while still working to lose the remaining weight, and that she's not beating herself up over it.