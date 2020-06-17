'90 Day Fiancé' Star Larissa Reacts to Colt's New Girlfriend Jess: 'It Could've Been Me' (Exclusive)

Although 90 Day Fiancé stars Larissa and Colt's marriage definitely ended on bad terms, Larissa admits it's been tough watching Colt move on with his new girlfriend, Jess, on the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with 33-year-old Larissa on Tuesday about the new season, and she admitted that a part of her misses being married. Larissa acknowledged that when she and Colt were on good terms, they were "amazing," and that she feels they both deserve a different ending when it comes to their tumultuous relationship.

"To be honest, I think Colt and I need final closure," she says. "I believe if Colt and I had the chance to talk, things could be good for us. But people around him make drama, people around me make drama, and I feel like I need this closure from him."

Colt and Larissa's relationship was first featured in season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, when she moved from Brazil to be with the 34-year-old computer programmer in Las Vegas after the two connected on social media. They got married in June 2018, but later made headlines in January 2019 when Larissa was arrested for domestic battery following an alleged fight between the two. Colt filed for divorce just days after the incident and Larissa told ET the last time she spoke to her ex-husband was in October. She shared what she would say to Colt if she were able to talk to him face to face.

"I would say, 'Colt, you were important to me, I believe I was also important to you, because when I met you, you don't have nothing,'" she says. "'But people around you make too much drama ... I wish we could stop. We could be like ex-husband and ex-wife, but we don't hate each other.'"

On the season premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Larissa admitted she missed Colt giving her compliments and the fact that he always wanted to have sex. While Larissa tells ET "never say never" when it comes to possibly rekindling a relationship with Colt, she says that ultimately, she wishes they could just be friends. But Larissa didn't hold back when it comes to her feelings about Colt's new girlfriend, 26-year-old Jess. Jess, who's also from Brazil, was introduced to viewers during the season premiere when Colt flew to Chicago to visit her. Jess definitely wasn't shy, basically telling Colt that she wanted to have sex on the first date.

"I feel that she's pretty, I believe they have a good connection," she says. "But I feel like Jessica is way too much to him. Like, she's too fast to him. Like, sex on the first date... I don't know, I feel like it's too much for him. And I believe he's like, 'Whoa, wait.'"

"The Colt that I know, he's a little bit more conservative, you know?" she continues. "So, I don't know if Jess is scaring Colt or encouraging him to change his behavior."

Larissa admitted that it's "sad" seeing Colt move on with Jess, and she can't help but see similarities between her and Jess.

"She's Brazilian, I'm Brazilian," she points out. "And I thought, 'Whoa, that could be me.' But I mean, wishing him and her the best. I believe they are a good couple but just kinda, she's too fast and he's like, 'Whoa, I don't know what's going on.'"

But when it comes to Larissa's new on-again, off-again boyfriend, Eric -- whom she broke up with in the premiere -- she says there's no comparison between him and Colt.

"Between Eric and Colt, I pick Eric, of course," she says. "Well, Eric is a Ferrari, and Colt is a Honda from 1980."

Still, as viewers saw in a sneak peek of the season, Larissa and Eric also have a tumultuous relationship and are seen getting into a few huge fights.

"Eric and I, we are very complicated because we have kind of the same personality," she explains. "We always make up, then break up, so it's very complicated. ... Sometimes I just can't deal with him, he can't deal with him, and we just blow [up]. But different from Colt in that it's not that fight that leads to arrests or something bad, you know? This is the good thing about Eric and I ... we never end up in very bad situations. But yes, we have arguments and we have a lot of drama."

When it comes to the rest of the season, Larissa said viewers can expect to hear more about her court case and her love life, as well as what happened between her and Eric that led to an "explosive fight."

90 Day Fiancé : Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Back in April, ET spoke with both Colt and his mother, Debbie -- who also had huge issues with Larissa throughout her and Colt's relationship -- and they both said they hold no ill will toward Larissa. Still, Colt stressed that he had absolutely no desire to ever talk to Larissa again.

"I don't know what she's up to or where she's at or what she's doing, honestly," he said. "I think I've honestly said everything I want to say to her. She can say whatever she wants to me but I don't think anything's owed to me and I don't expect anything. The only thing I want is to be left alone by Larissa."

However, he did acknowledge his part in the demise of their marriage.

"It takes two people to make a marriage or to ruin a marriage, unfortunately," Colt reflected. "I did the best I could for her and for myself and I'm sure she did as well. But, you know, honestly it was just a misunderstanding of each other. I don't think we knew how to communicate with each other and I'm not talking about Portuguese and English -- we're just two different people and she had these expectations that I didn't understand or couldn't deliver, and it's sad, but sometimes it just doesn't work out. The only thing I should have done differently is probably just not stay as long, just probably divorce sooner, honestly."

