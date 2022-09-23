'90 Day Fiancé' Star Yve Arellano Files for Divorce from Husband Mohamed Abdelhamed

It's the end of the road for 90 Day Fiancé couple Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed. According to court documents obtained by ET, Yve filed for divorce from Mohamed on Thursday, Sept. 22 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The filing does not come as a surprise to fans amid the couple's split. In fact, a rep for Yve previously told ET that the future of their relationship "will most likely be a divorce." The estranged spouses tied the knot in January.

As was previously reported, the pair split in August amid a cheating scandal and domestic violence charges.

According to a police report obtained by ET on Aug. 15, Yve was charged with battery and assault against a household member by the Albuquerque Police Department, stemming from an alleged altercation with her now-estranged husband.

Per the police report, Mohamed claimed that Yve "becomes very violent and angry" when she drinks. He accused her of hitting and grabbing him on multiple occasions, and even alleged that Yve too was having an affair, based on messages he claimed he found on her Apple watch. Mohamed told police that in addition to threats from Yve, in which he claimed she said she'd "get him sent back to Egypt," he endured both emotional and physical abuse at the hands of his spouse, but was "afraid" to call the police, and did not want to get in trouble for asking for help. Mohamed, who had been living with Yve at her Albuquerque home, told police that he moved out earlier this month, following the altercation.

Yve's reps are denying all allegations of abuse, calling them "false" and made up by Mohamed in an effort stay in the United States and avoid deportation.

"What Mohamed did is he created these false accusations so that just in case Yve wasn't going to stick around he would have a backup plan which was the U-Visa. That way, he would stay in the U.S. and not get deported," a rep for Dominton Talent House, which represents Yve, told ET. "There is no proof of Mohamed’s domestic violence allegations against Yve. From my understanding, there is footage from Yve’s home that night, and there isn't really anything that came of it. It’s just a really strange scenario."

The court date for the domestic violence charges is set for Sept. 6.

"We are just as shocked as everyone else because Yve has never hit him or abused him in any way so none of us are sure where this is coming from," a source previously told ET.

The alleged altercation is said to have happened after it was revealed during an update on the 90 Day Fiancé tell-all, that Mohamed, 25, cheated on Yve, 48.

In the update, Yve discovered text messages between Mohamed and another woman. A tearful Mohamed then confessed that he met someone online who was “very nice” and initially thought they were just "friends." Mohamed claimed he eventually told the woman to stop texting him since he was married, and said that he still loved Yve.

In the alleged text messages, Mohamed suggested that he was only using Yve for a green card. One of the alleged texts from Mohamed also reads, "I would just keep you in bed for days."

"I texted these women and told them, 'I am a married man. Please stop texting me,'" Mohamed claimed. "I know I did wrong. I told the same story to my wife and promised her that it will never happen again. I do love Yve, and she doesn’t deserve that."

Yve, who also said she saw "inappropriate" pictures and calls, told cameras, "You know, it's very shocking, raw, disappointing, saddening, he spent his time focused on starting other relationships, engaging in activity a married man should not be engaging in."

ET previously reached out to Mohamed for comment.