'90 Day Fiancé' Stars Elizabeth and Andrei Welcome Baby No. 2: See the First Pics!

Happy news for 90 Day Fiancé stars Elizabeth and Andrei, as the couple has welcomed their second child!

It's a boy for the growing family, with baby Winston Leo Castravet entering the world on Oct. 4 weighing 7 lbs 10 oz. The healthy newborn joins big sister Ellie, 3, who sweetly cradles her little brother in a new family photo from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Mom and Dad share a kiss while a "Happy Birthday" banner hangs from Elizabeth's hospital bed.

"Our hearts are SO filled with joy right now and we are already loving being a family of four," Elizabeth posted on Instagram. "Ellie is a proud big sister and all about her baby brother 'Win'! Having a baby boy is totally different energy and I'm loving it so much."

ET talked to the couple last year, and Elizabeth said she would always have Andrei's back, even when it comes to fighting with her family over him.



"Look, at the end of the day, I'm always going to have my husband's side," she said. "I'm always going to fight for him and if I feel like my family's disrespecting him, then I'm gonna stand up for him and I'm gonna speak my mind."

