'90 Day Fiancé': Stephanie to Star in 'The Single Life' Season 2

Stephanie, who is bisexual, said she would be dating both men and women on The Single Life. She also said that she's been celibate for two and a half years and that she never had sex with Erika. She said she had actually never had an enjoyable sexual experience.

"I mean, by myself," she said with a laugh. "I've had enjoyable sexual experiences by myself but never with other people, and that's also a problem. It's weird because people perceive me as a very sexual being because of my social media. And I get it -- I like to dress sexy, I like to feel sexy -- there's a difference between sexy and sexual."

As for her breakup with Erika, she said the two had so many issues she couldn't pinpoint what went wrong in their relationship.

"Listen, it was a recipe, and there were several ingredients involved in that recipe for disaster," she noted.

A preview clip of season 2 of The Single Life was shown, in which she went on an awkward date with a man and bluntly told him she was bisexual.

"I think about some of the things I've done, and I'm cringing already," she teased about what to expect on this season of the hit 90 Day Fiancé spinoff.

ET spoke with Stephanie's ex, Erika, last June, when she responded to some viewers' skepticism about Stephanie's bisexuality.

"Honestly, I can only speak for my experience and who I am," Erika said. "Sexuality is a very personal thing, and sometimes it takes, like, exploring yourself to be able to figure that out, you know? It sucks that at some points, it felt like the figuring out of things was at my expense, but I'm not gonna sit here and say that she is something or she isn't, because that's her own personal journey."

She also revealed that they didn't spend a lot of time together.

"Honestly, we didn't sleep in the same room or even the same hotel room more than four nights, which was ... you know, I didn't actually get to spend a lot of time with her other than what you guys have seen," she said of Stephanie's visit. "You know, she is fun or whatever, but at the same time I was very taken aback by her problems with some of the dates or, you know, with my friends. ... When the good times were good, they were fun, but we just didn't have very many of them."