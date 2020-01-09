'90 Day Fiancé': Sumit's Parents Reveal How They Found Out He Was Having Sex With Jenny

Looks like 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jenny will never get the approval of her much younger fiancé, Sumit's, parents. On Monday's midseason finale, Sumit's parents were interviewed about Jenny and shared how heartbroken they were that their son was choosing her as a wife.

Jenny and Sumit are a standout couple in the TLC franchise given their drama-filled journey during season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Jenny, 61, fell in love with 32-year-old Sumit online after they connected on Facebook. Sumit admittedly catfished Jenny at first by using a model's pictures in his profile, though Jenny accepted him when she found out what he really looked like. Jenny ended up leaving Palm Springs, California, to live with Sumit in India, but was shocked when she learned that he was actually already married. Sumit didn't tell Jenny he was in an arranged marriage, and upon finding out, Jenny returned to Palm Springs. Jenny has said she was traumatized by the incident, claiming his parents burst into their home and physically took him from her.

On this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jenny decided to give Sumit another chance and returned to India after he proved to her that he was in the process of divorcing his wife. However, she's been worried that his parents will still not accept their relationship though they plan to get married. Previously, Sumit's own friends couldn't hide that they didn't approve of the relationship, noting that he was going against societal norms in India, especially when it comes to not being able to have children because of her age.

On Monday's episode, Sumit prepared to face his parents after moving with Jenny to an apartment far from them, and Jenny also described her situation with Sumit when she initially came to India to be with him.

"I was in India, I lived with his family for four months," she said. "But his parents wanted to believe we were just friends. It was hard for us to be together romantically, but we managed. I was staying up on the third floor. Like, I had basically my own room up there. So, Sumit would just come up there and he would just shut the door and lock it. We would do our thing and then he would go back downstairs like he ... like he was never there."

"It was wonderful, but his parents didn't want us together," she continued. "So I had to leave."

When a producer asked Jenny what she would like to say to Sumit's mom today, she wasn't the least bit remorseful.

"What the f**k is wrong with you, lady?" she asked. "Do you understand that if you would have allowed us to get married back in 2014 when I was there, this could have all been avoided?"

However, later in the episode, Sumit's parents told their side of the story, and it's clear they won't be approving of the relationship anytime soon. According to his parents, Jenny came to India in 2013 and said she was their son's Facebook friend and wanted to visit India and they agreed to let her live with them for a couple of days, though she ended up staying for four months.

"I treated her well," his mother, Sahna, said. "I showed her a lot of love. I never thought they were more than just friends."

Sumit's father, Anil, then said that he noticed his son was talking to Jenny "a lot in the nighttime."

"We were sleeping, and he was with Jenny," he recalled. "I realized they were having some relationship more than friends. I was shocked. She is too old."

Sumit's parents said they rejected the two wanting to get married.

"She has been in an inappropriate relationship with him," Sahna said. "She should have treated him like her son. I thought Jenny had a good nature. But after seeing this, I don't like her at all. I'm losing sleep thinking of Sumit, because he's never been so distant from us. I love him from my heart. He is my son. I love him a lot."

Meanwhile, Anil said that while he wanted his son to be happy, he couldn't accept that Jenny was almost twice his age.

"It was my dream to play with my grandchildren," he said. "He has smashed our dreams."

As for Sumit, he said he didn't want to lose his family and wanted his parents to keep loving him as their son, though he also wanted to be happy.

"I love Jenny, and I'm ready to fight for her," he said. "I have to make them understand that me and Jenny love each other and it's a true love. And that's what's more important than what society thinks."

