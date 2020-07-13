'90 Day Fiancé': Syngin Says He Doesn't Want a Life in America With Tania

90 Day Fiancé couple Syngin and Tania have reached a crossroads in their relationship. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Syngin bluntly admitted to Tania that he doesn't know if he wants to settle down in America with her, despite her desire to have children and plan their future together.

Viewers previously saw Syngin's struggles after moving from South Africa to Colchester, Connecticut, to be with Tania -- whom he connected with after they met at a bar while she was traveling to his country -- during season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé. During this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the couple's big plans were put on hold due to Tania breaking her foot in a car accident. Syngin was disappointed that they could no longer move out of Connecticut to a warmer climate like they wanted to, and Tania said she knows Syngin is starting to resent having to help her with everything after her accident. The two are also struggling with money issues now that Tania can no longer work, and Syngin didn't end up getting the job as a bartender that he interviewed for during last week's episode. Tania said she was worried about Syngin drinking too much on top of all of it.

On Sunday's episode, the two went out to dinner and Syngin said that while he takes responsibility for drinking too much, he feels "suffocated." He then told a stunned Tania that he didn't really know if he wanted to live in America permanently, and that he only came to the United States to be with her. Tania -- who has been open about wanting to have children right away and putting down roots in America -- broke down in tears and asked why she "was doing this s**t" if he didn't even know if he wanted to stay in the country with her.

"I feel like now I am worried, because it's like, like, what are you doing with me then?" she asked him. "I'm confused. So then that's something you should've thought about, because I said it. So when we were living together and you weren't thinking about a future together, I was."

Syngin responded, "I didn't fly halfway across the world to not start a new chapter. I truly want to start a new chapter with you. But I almost think I wanted to start a new chapter with you, but was I ready to start the new chapter?"

He later brought up a sore subject for the two since their original season of 90 Day Fiancé -- when Tania said she didn't consider Syngin her "soul mate," but rather, felt her first love was. Syngin asked Tania how she could possibly want children with him right away when she didn't even consider him her soul mate.

"So, I sometimes think, like ... the only reason me and Tania did get married is because of the 90 days and the K-1 visa," he later told cameras about the two not sorting out their issues before tying the knot.

ET spoke with the couple last month and Syngin acknowledged seriously considering moving back to South Africa.

"I'm committed, you know, and I think there's a good future in America right now for me and good things going on here and everything," he said. "You know, obviously, it's all because of this girl sitting next to you. But if that doesn't work out, I think I will be on the first plane out of here. I don't think I would be staying around in America."

"There's definitely a lot going on, we'll have to see," he continued of the possibility still being there of him moving back to his home country. "I think for my immediate future, yes, I think I am on the right path [in America]."

For her part, Tania said that prior to her and Syngin's tough conversations about their future, they were still in "vacation mode," but they now needed to do the tough work of settling down in their marriage. She also defended herself when it came to telling Syngin he wasn't her soul mate.

"I definitely know that our souls were destined to cross paths," she stressed. "Do I see myself, like, with you forever? Like, I do. Do I see you being the father of children? I do. And do I see us being cranky old people together, waiting for a bus ... yeah, I do."

Meanwhile, Syngin admitted that the soul mate drama still bothered him.

"It was very tough to hear that," he said. "It's still something that we're looking into a little bit more right now. There's still a little bit more of an open door when it comes to that conversation."

