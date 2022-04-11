'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Ben and Mahogany Reveal They're Back Together

Ben and Mahogany were both put in the hot seat during part two of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' tell-all special that aired on Sunday. The two broke up during the season finale after Ben confronted Mahogany on her multiple lies, but he revealed that they got back together after he went back to Peru to continue pursuing her even though she broke up with him.

Ben rubbed fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast member Kim the wrong way before the tell-all even started filming due to his criticism of her relationship with Usman. When the spotlight was put on 52-year-old Ben and 22-year-old Mahogany -- who made a virtual appearance from Peru -- Kim said he actually had "the worst" relationship. His castmates were shocked that Ben traveled all the way to Peru to meet Mahogany without even video chatting with her first. They also criticized Mahogany for leaving Ben stranded at the airport when he arrived and not even responding to his texts. However, Mahogany said that she did call and text him not to come but he did it anyway and said, "I'm going to find you." She also defended lying to him about her age -- telling him she was two years older than what she actually was -- explaining that she didn't want to give all her information to someone she'd only spoken to online.

Later, Ben's friend, Jessica, made a virtual appearance and called out Mahogany for asking Ben for $1,000. Mahogany said she wanted to "borrow" the money but was planning to give it back and he refused. But Ben had no regrets about sending her the money.

"To me it was worth all the time, which was hours and hours of texting and feeling like for the first time -- I think in my life to be honest -- something that felt like love," he said. "Even if it wasn't real, for the first two or three months we spent together, completely worth the money. ... As dumb as it sounds, I was all in."

As for not wanting to even video chat, Mahogany said it was because Ben called a video chat a "date" and she didn't want to have a date with an "old man." Ben and his fellow castmates visibly cringed at the dig.

"I was like 21 years old," Mahogany explained. "I don't want to have a date, like, with an old man like that because my English, as you can see, is not good."

Ben then revealed that he went back to Peru after their breakup and showed footage of his trip, and even though Mahogany ignored him once again when he arrived, he eventually found her and they got back together. But his castmates were not supportive. Kim said Mahogany was "running a game" on Ben, and Jasmine called him a "pervert."

"She let you know before you arrived to Peru that she was no longer interested, and you kind of chasing her and knowing she's so young, I don't know but it gives me, like, pervert vibes, I'm sorry," she said as her castmates laughed in embarrassment.

Meanwhile, Mahogany said she was upset because Ben told her that he wasn't taking cameras to Peru when he went back to visit her, but obviously he did. When Jessica continued to accuse Mahogany of not being in the relationship for love, the two got into an argument. In a surprising twist, when Mahogany told Jessica that Ben told her that she "loves drama," Jessica called Ben two-faced and ended up apologizing to Mahogany. Jessica said that Ben was asking her for advice, but all the while talking badly about her to Mahogany. Ben acknowledged that he did ask Jessica for advice, but stood by his statement that Jessica was also "dramatic."

"Ben, you are fake," Jessica told him. "I'm dramatic, and you are a narcissist, and you're delusional. ... You're thirsty as all hell, you're a liar and a sh** friend and that's the truth."

Mahogany said she was now unsure about getting back together with Ben and that he still had to prove he had good intentions with her. Kim actually defended Ben and told her that he had already traveled to Peru to visit her twice, and that she needed to "grow up."

Still, Ben defended Mahogany's hesitancy, noting that they had "a young relationship."

"It takes trust," he said. "There's just no replacement for trust. And there's no replacement for time. .. So, it's gonna take a while."