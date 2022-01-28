'90 Day Fiancé Tell-All: Colt and Vanessa Reveal They Separated Because of Debbie

Colt and his close relationship with his mother, Debbie, has taken a shocking turn. On part one of the tell-all special for this season of 90 Day: The Single Life, Colt and Debbie lost their tempers at one another on camera, and shared a bombshell when it comes to how she's affected his relationship with his wife, Vanessa.

During this season of 90 Day: The Single Life, 69-year-old Debbie attempted to find love again now that Colt and Vanessa are married. But aside from her rocky dates, she also had a tense relationship with 36-year-old Colt after he told her that he and Vanessa wanted to move out. During the tell-all, Colt said he was fed up with his mom's neediness and her treating him like a little kid.

"I'm just upset that you can't do anything for yourself," he heatedly told her. "It's just crazy, the 'Do this, do that.' ... You raised me to be just a subservient person to you and I just want to know why."

Colt then shared that Vanessa was pregnant at the time when a massive on-camera fight occurred between Colt and Debbie when he was driving her to San Diego for a date. Vanessa later suffered a miscarriage.

"I didn't want to leave her," he said of Vanessa. "I shouldn't be bothered with your life. ... I am 36 years old. Stop treating me like I'm a kid."

Debbie asked him why he was embarrassing her and walked out. She said she wished Colt had never come to the tell-all taping and that he and Vanessa would "move far far away." But Colt could no longer contain his feelings.

"I'm tired," he told host Shaun Robinson. "I don't want to be her anchor or whatever stepping stone in life."

Vanessa noted that Debbie was very dependent on Colt and revealed that as a result, she and Colt are now separated and she moved out three weeks ago.

"I'm tired of being under her roof," she said. "It's non-stop. It's like, 'Hey Colt, hey Colt,' even if the door is closed in the room."

Vanessa said the breaking point was her miscarriage, and broke down in tears.

"It happened, nothing I could really do about it," she said. "He took me to the emergency room in the middle of night, and that was that."

Later, Colt blew up at fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast member Big Ed when Ed asked him if he could support Debbie more in finding her a man of her own.

"Shut the f**k up," Colt told him. "I'm 36 years old. My entire life I've been support. I don't need to calm down, Ed. Why don't you shut the f**k up, you fake piece of s**t."

Meanwhile, Debbie continued to rant off-stage about Colt and Vanessa, claiming that they both didn't have jobs and she was the one paying all the bills. She eventually came back on stage and told Colt he should leave the tell-all.

"You can get the hell off," she told him. "I asked you to come here and support me, you come here and embarrass me and treat me like s**t. I'm done dude, go. You want to totally destroy me? You're doing it."

As for Vanessa's miscarriage, Debbie acknowledged she felt hurt that Colt and Vanessa never told her she was pregnant in the first place. She also admitted she was very dependent on Colt, but stressed that he was also dependent on her.

"You could have moved out years ago," she told him. "I don't want you in my life anymore, you make me miserable."

Debbie said she wanted to move out but all of their financial situations didn't make it possible immediately. When she said she needed a couple thousand dollars, fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Jesse offered to pay it as did Syngin. Vanessa said she would move back in if Debbie was not in the house.

"I'd just like for her to be able to talk calmly," Vanessa said. "She yells over someone to not hear what the issue is, then she storms off, she slams the door and that's it."

When Ed suggested they get counseling, Debbie was resistant.

"What are we gonna work on? I'm done," she said. "No, nothing will be decided today."

When Shaun cut to a break, Vanessa told Debbie she always guilt tripped Colt and was "always in his face." Debbie responded, "Stop putting crap in his head! What have you done to him? You f**ked him up."