'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Kimberly Breaks Down After Usman Reaches Out to His Ex, Zara

Kimberly walked out of part one of the tell-all special for this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days after finding out that Usman contacted his ex, Zara, and had a flirty conversation with her after she returned to San Diego, California, from Tanzania.

Although 32-year-old Usman said 50-year-old Kim was officially his girlfriend, she left Tanzania on an awkward note. Usman refused to kiss her in public and instead gave her a high-five at the airport. After she returned to America, he called up Zara, who's also from the United States. Usman and Kim previously had a big fight after he told her that while he was communicating with her online, he was already dating Zara, but Zara ended up breaking up with him because she didn't like the female attention he received as musician Sojaboy. During Sunday's season finale, Usman said he thought he loved Kim but still had concerns over her temper when things don't go her way. He also said he wanted more clarity when it comes to Zara.

"Even though I didn't meet Zara in person, I love that lady so much," he told cameras. "Between the fame and the music video and the fighting with Kimberly, Zara's on my mind right now."

Zara acknowledged that she missed him, and he told her she was the first woman who's ever been stuck on his mind.

"I love Zara because she is so attractive and young," he said. "She's 26. I used to think maybe one day we can have a beautiful family and have children and that is one thing Kimberly can't give me."

Usman brought up the idea of them getting back together and Zara didn't seem opposed. He said he would call her again.

"I'm conflicted because I love Kimberly but now I'm starting to wonder if I made the wrong decision," he said.

Is Usman having second thoughts? He gives Zara a call on the season finale of #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days SUNDAY at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/jWdJ8FCIX7 — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) March 31, 2022

During the tell-all, Usman made a virtual appearance while Kim was in the studio in person to film. Before filming even started, Kim was offended by her fellow cast member, Benjamin, after he told her backstage that men are "predators" and out for the hunt when it comes to women, and for him it's "a turnoff" that Kim was so forward in pursuing Usman.

Kim said she lost her respect for him after he basically called her a predator.

"I don't feel like I'm a predator," she said. "I feel like I'm 51 years old and I went for what I wanted, that's how I feel."

Her fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast member, Memphis, defended her and called Ben a hypocrite.

"Here you are dating all these really young women, but you know, why can't a women do that?" she pointed out, referring to Ben's love interest this season, Mahogany, who's 30 years younger than him. "That's what I don't like about the double standard."

Later, Kim's son, Jamal, made an appearance at the tell-all and clearly wasn't a fan of Usman. Footage was then played back of Usman contacting Zara and Kim started crying since she was unaware he did that. Her fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmates were also shocked.

"Wow, this is humiliating," Kim said. "That's really f**ked up."

"To find out Zara was an actual woman was like a slap in my face." #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/sUgHknkhDF — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) April 4, 2022

Kim continued to shed tears as Usman pleaded with her to calm down and insisted that he would never cheat. Kimberly said she needed a minute and walked out of the tell-all, as Usman yelled that he was going to tell everyone what happened.

Tonight at 8/7c Kimberly finds out Usman called Zara.😥 Tune in for the season finale of #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days followed by part 1 of the tell all! pic.twitter.com/NUeXJT0IL3 — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) April 3, 2022

