'90 Day Fiancé Tell-All: Syngin and Tania Tearfully Reunite After Their Split

There's still plenty of love between Syngin and Tania following their decision to divorce after two years of marriage. The two reunited on part one of the tell-all special for this season of 90 Day: The Single Life, and the emotional moment had both of them in tears.

This season of 90 Day: The Single Life showed Syngin and Tania's complicated split -- the two were still living together and sleeping together after the breakup -- and Syngin eventually moving out and getting back into the dating game. During the tell-all, the exes saw each other for the first time since they split and it was clear the two were still attracted to one another.

"I don't know what to say, you know, it's really weird," Syngin said. "You come here looking really beautiful."

Despite the lingering attraction, Syngin said he thought he and Tania decided to split at the right time since they were both unhappy in the relationship and were starting to be mean to each other just to push each other's buttons. The two said that all they had to do was sign the paperwork to be officially divorced and that they no longer sleep together. As for what Tania has been up to since the split, she said that much like fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Charlie's wife, Megan, she was considering selling pictures of her feet for money.

Later, they replayed Syngin and Tania's emotional on-camera moment when they said their final goodbyes to one another, which had both Syngin and Tania -- and most of their fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmates at the tell-all -- in tears.

"Probably the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life," Syngin said. "Because I knew I was leaving a beautiful, strong-minded woman, and you know, I did love her and I love her today. That was extremely tough."

Tania replied, "It just still doesn't feel real sometimes," as Syngin came over to her chair to give her a hug.

When Syngin and Tania's fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast members said they would like for the two of them to get back together, Tania said their issues -- mainly, her wanting kids and him telling her he didn't -- were still there.

"We are still friends," Tania said. "I did let him know, 'Hey, you know what, you're family, you'll always be family.' There is love, it's not compatible. That's what I'm saying, if relationships were only built on love, like, we would be together. But relationships are built on so much more than just love."

"I'm not saying no to anything, but I don't see that happening," she continued when asked if they could possibly get back together if he changed his mind about settling down. "I see that as very, very hypothetical."