'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Yara Breaks Down After Seeing Jovi Go to a Private Room With a Stripper

In one of the most brutal moments during part one of the 90 Day Fiancé season 8 tell-all that aired on Sunday on TLC, Yara saw her now-husband, Jovi, go into a private room with a stripper during the time she was pregnant with their first child and the night before their wedding.

Earlier in the season, Jovi's friend, Sara, already told Yara of Jovi's partying past, which included frequent visits to strip clubs and sleeping with strippers. Yara and Jovi also fought all season long over Jovi's drinking, which he insisted was not out of control. During the tell-all, it became apparent that Yara and Jovi didn't watch themselves on TV, since Yara was heartbroken when she saw footage of Jovi at his bachelor party, when a stripper named Carter sat on his lap and the two later retreated upstairs for a private dance.

Yara cried after watching the footage, and her fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmembers got uncomfortable when they realized she was actually watching it for the first time. For his part, Jovi regretted it but said that his friend "forced" him to get the private dance. He also insisted that private dances in America were "not a big deal," and that the only thing that happens is that the stripper takes her top off and dances on the person for one song. But to make matters worse for him, footage of his appearance on 90 Day Bares All was replayed in which he took a lie detector test, and the test determined he was telling a lie when he said he hadn't slept with strippers before.

Jovi's mom, Gwen, later made a virtual appearance and completely sided with her daughter-in-law.

"I really wanted to grab him through the screen and kinda shake him a little bit," she said of her son. "Jovi has been on a bachelor party for 10 or 12 years. I mean, he's had his bachelor days. He's been to many strip clubs. No need to do that right before you get married."

But fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmember Julia -- who used to be a go-go dancer in Russia -- defended Jovi and said there was "nothing wrong" with just dancing. However, she also told her husband, Brandon, that if he did that she would "kill" him."

Julia’s go-go dancing career helped her buy an apartment in Krasnodar, Russia. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/Ezkm07KtMl — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) April 12, 2021

It’s not only Brandon who’s never been to a strip club, Zied has also never been and said he will never go to one. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/Us9gNyTUkA — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) April 12, 2021

Yara said she didn't know what to say but found Jovi's actions disrespectful to her.

"It makes me really mad," she said. "Like, I don't think it's respectful to me as your woman to put somebody, to put a stripper on you and sitting and talking and hugging her. ... But he's a grown a** man and I can't tell him what to do. Like, what should I do? Scream to him? Should I yell? Should I do what? Be a psycho so he doesn't go there?"

As for Jovi, he stressed that he couldn't change his past.

"I don't want to see her upset, but, it did happen, but, I feel like the past is the past," he said. "We're married now. But now she knows and at least we have that behind us."

Jovi and Yara are set to continue their journey on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which premieres on April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and will also be available for streaming on Discovery+. Watch the video below for a preview of the upcoming season.