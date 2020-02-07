'90 Day Fiancé': Tim Explains How Melyza Caught Him Cheating on Her (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 star Tim is still dealing with the fallout of cheating on his Colombian girlfriend, Melyza, in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of the hit TLC spinoff.

On the last episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, 34-year-old Tim finally revealed what he did to break Melyza's trust in him, which he had been teasing all season. The couple met in the United States while 29-year-old Melyza was working as an au pair and he was in college, and while it was initially the plan for Melyza to move to Dallas, Texas, to be with Tim, he shared that something happened that made him decide to move to Colombia instead. He eventually tearfully revealed that while he was struggling with the distance between them, he cheated on her with a co-worker. Melyza no longer felt comfortable leaving her family in Colombia for him, so to prove his serious intentions with her, he decided to make the big move.

In this clip, Tim is packing up his belongings with his mom ahead of his departure and recalls to cameras how things went so wrong between him and Melyza. He said that last year, she had an opportunity to come to Texas for six months on a tourist visa, and he was planning to buy a ring and propose. But a month before she came, he cheated on her. When Melyza arrived, Tim said she "had her suspicions," and discovered through his social media that something was up. She then started digging and eventually confronted him about it, and from then on out, the two started fighting constantly.

Meanwhile, Tim's mom tells him she's worried about him moving to Colombia, and is nervous for him given that relationships take hard work after the first couple of years. But at this point, Tim is quick to put the blame on himself.

"I think, yeah, every couple has their struggles, but the struggles that we were having were maybe more directly attributed to some things that I personally needed to work on," he says.

When his mom replies that everybody has things they need to work on, he shoots back, "But not everybody cheats."

His mom then poses the question Tim definitely has in the back of his mind and has been constantly worrying about.

"Do you think she'll ever be able to put it behind her, though?" she asks.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET spoke with Tim last month and he had no issue placing the blame on himself when asked what he did to get Melyza to give him a second chance.

"Honestly, I feel like not enough," he said bluntly. "And I feel like that's something the viewers are going to find out about as well is how much did I ... how much have I actually been fighting for her, and how much have I been complacent?"

"You know, every relationship has their trials and tribulations and we're no different," he added. "And there's just been certain things that have transpired over our relationship that have been ... made her more hesitant with moving to the United States permanently. So... [moving to the U.S. is] not completely off her radar, but it's just been based on what we've been through in our relationship. It's kind of made us reevaluate where we are gonna be together. And I've never had an issue thinking about moving to Colombia at all."

