'90 Day Fiancé': Usman Says He's Getting a Second Wife If Lisa Can't Give Him a Child

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 couple Lisa and Usman dropped plenty of bombshells about their relationship on part two of this season's tell-all, which aired Monday night on TLC.

This season showed 53-year-old Lisa's journey to Nigeria to meet her 30-year-old fiancé, Usman, in person after communicating online for two years. Usman is a famous entertainer and musician in Nigeria better known by his stage name, "SojaBoy," and said that his dream was to come to the United States. Lisa and Usman did get married by the time she went back to her home state of Pennsylvania, though at the tell-all, host Shaun Robinson said that the two have since blocked each other on social media multiple times.

Lisa insisted that just because they blocked one another, it doesn't mean they broke up. She also came ready to defend herself when it came to her behavior this season towards Usman, specifically, when it came to her temper tantrums. Usman asked their castmates if all American women were like Lisa, in the sense that when Lisa gets angry with him, she says awful things. He noted that some of the things Lisa would say to him during an outburst he wouldn't say to "his worst enemy."

Lisa countered that Usman had been disrespectful towards her during their relationship by chatting with other women online, which is something a married man isn't supposed to do. She accused him of telling a porn star he loved her, and Usman said the woman in question was a fan and that he couldn't ignore her given she had more than two million followers on social media and might repost his song. He pointed out that if he wanted to be unfaithful to Lisa, he could do it, given they live in two different countries.

Fellow 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 star Ed stood up for Usman, saying he was a "saint" for never raising his voice or saying an unkind word to Lisa even when she was chewing him out. Lisa then cursed out Ed and said he was a hypocrite given the way he treated his now ex, Rose, and took a jab at his "greased-up hair." Ed called Lisa "delusional" and warned Usman to "run," and said that he could meet much nicer women than Lisa.

"She treated you like a piece of sh**," he said. "She treated you like a little goat."

At this point, Avery jumped in and spoke directly to Usman to answer his original question. "Not all American women are like this," she said about Lisa's behavior, to which Lisa shot back, "That's why Ash dumped your a**."

After everyone momentarily calmed down, Robinson asked Usman if it was true that a man can have multiple wives in his culture. Usman said it was "100 percent allowed" that he could take up to four wives, and in fact, he will take a second wife if Lisa cannot give birth to their child. Given Lisa's age, her getting pregnant is difficult, but surprisingly, Lisa -- who has shown extreme jealousy issues this season -- said she was unconcerned with Usman taking a second wife. She said that in his culture, the man can also only take a second wife if he is able to completely take care of his first wife financially, which she didn't see happening. She also said that in the United States, a second marriage wouldn't be recognized.

When asked about the future of their relationship, Lisa said she sees it continuing despite Usman also revealing he no longer wants to come to America. When asked if that meant Lisa now has to move to Nigeria, she said this was a "very private" issue between her and Usman.

