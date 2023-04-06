'90 Day Fiancé': Watch Oussama Prove His 'True' Love to Debbie Publicly (Exclusive)

Oussama is publicly claiming his fiancée, Debbie. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Oussama reads a poem he wrote for her out loud in front of an audience and dedicates it to her.

Debbie, 67, was upset at 24-year-old Oussama during last week's episode since she upended her life to move to Morocco to be with him, but upon her arrival, he quickly told her he actually wanted her to go back to America after a couple of months and that they still needed to get to know one another before getting married. But in this clip, Oussama calls her his "fiancée" in front of an audience as he recites a poem he wrote for her. Debbie is extremely moved by the gesture.

"I'm really rather surprised to be honest with you," she tells cameras. "Oussama is getting in front of an audience and telling everyone that he wrote this poem for me, his fiancée. He's not ashamed of me. It's erasing the rough start we had and it's like I'm believing in him again and it feels good. It's like, this is it. This is the man I've been waiting for."

Oussama's poem is titled "I Think of You." Oussama says he has never done anything like reading a poem out loud before as Debbie says he made her feel weak like she had a shot of cognac and also so special. Oussama calls Debbie "his missing part" and says he can do anything with her by his side.

"I told you last day that I want to prove my love to you to everyone," he tells her. "So this is the way I will prove."

"Because my love is true," he adds as Debbie says she now felt more hopeful about their future together, especially since he claimed her so publicly. "From now it will only be actions."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET recently spoke to Debbie about this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and she shared why she fell for Oussama, despite their 43-year age difference. She said she was touched by music and love songs that he sent her.

"That's when it really pulled at my heartstrings and I said to myself, 'At last my love has come along,' and it was a music I just wanted to go toward and he would feed me these songs and emotions and it was like something so special and I will always treasure the things he sent me and art and it's like there was something super special about Oussama," she told ET.

She also admitted she wasn't immune to criticism she has received online from 90 Day Fiancé viewers.

"I think that people that are mean they maybe they don't know how cruel they are being and I forgive them because it's from the superficial first glance at me and Oussama. Yeah, it might look like, 'Oh she's a pervert, oh she's a latch, oh she's a cougar, oh she's a granny cougar,' you know, I've heard it all and it's like, you know, I'm just Miss Debbie, I'm a kind person," she noted. "I'm not looking for any young man. I'd like to have an old man but guess what? There's no old man out there, they're either dead or they're married. You know, my pool for finding a nice man is very small. Actually, it's a little mud puddle, it's not even a pool."

