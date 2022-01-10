'90 Day Fiancé': Ximena Reveals a Heartbreaking Secret She's Been Keeping From Mike

Mike is learning about major things that his Colombian girlfriend, Ximena, has been keeping from him. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Ximena admitted that she didn't tell Mike that she had an operation so that she could no longer have any more children, because she knew that Mike very much wants to be a father.

Mike, who lives in New York, connected with 24-year-old Ximena on a dating app and traveled to Colombia to meet her. Ximena is a single mom to two young sons, which Mike has happily accepted. Meanwhile, Ximena admitted to cameras that she wasn't physically attracted to 34-year-old Mike -- who has given her money to pay for things like her furniture and appliances -- but that she felt he had a good heart.

On Sunday's episode, Mike and Ximena continued getting to know one another and dished about their first time sleeping together.

"Our first night together in bed was the best time that I've ever had with a woman," Mike told cameras. "Ximena knocked it out of the park. Um, I had a great time over and over again."

However, Ximena was much less enthused.

"For me it was normal," she said. "Noting out of this world, so. But for Mike, I think it was the best moment of his life."

Later, the two went sightseeing with her family, and Ximena told her sister, Wendy, that she wanted Mike to propose but was anxious about not telling him she can't have children anymore.

"I know that Mike wants a child, but I can't have more kids," she told cameras. "I suffered a lot with my two deliveries because to have a child by Caesarean is the worst pain a mother could go through. So, I decided to get operated, and they cut my tubes and burned them, so that I definitely couldn't have more kids. I know it was a mistake to not tell him the truth earlier but I wanted him to come to Colombia so we could meet each other first, and to tell him in person, not on the phone. But I feel super nervous because I feel like I love him. So for me it would be fatal if he ended it and left."

"I can imagine that it's going to be a hard blow for him because he's excited to be a dad," she also told Wendy. "That does hurt me a lot."

Still, Ximena knew she had to come clean with Mike and eventually told him that she couldn't have kids. Mike was shocked, but it wasn't a deal breaker for him.

"I just wish you would've told me," he said. "I just don't want any secrets between us. It's the 21st century, there's always other things that could be done if you want to have children."

When Ximena brought up the possibility that nothing could be done for them to have kids, and what he would do in that case, he said that he needed more time to digest the information.

"This is really big news, and it's something that I have to really think about," he replied.

Mike added to cameras, "I really don't know what to think. Because we've talked about this on the phone, about someday, wanting to have at least one more kid. And she knows that. It's always been a dream of mine. If Ximena and I can't have children of our own, I'm gonna be really devastated. So, I really don't know where we're gonna go from here."

But that's not the only secrets Ximena has been hiding from Mike. In a previous episode, Ximena said that one of her son's fathers was in jail and that she purposely got pregnant with his child during a conjugal visit. In a preview of next week's episode, Ximena tells Mike that she previously lived with a hitman and that he had her locked up.

"It's just one thing after another, after another," Mike said of Ximena's latest revelation.