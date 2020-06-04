'90 Day Fiance': Yolanda Gets Blackmailed Over Nude Pictures She Sent Her Online Boyfriend, Williams

Things are going from bad to worse for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Yolanda, whom viewers are convinced is getting catfished by her online boyfriend, Williams.

The 51-year-old mother of six from Las Vegas is completely enamored with Williams, whom she met on Instagram after her late husband died. Williams says he's 40 years old and is from Manchester, England, but there's been some serious red flags in their relationship. Viewers have pointed out that Williams' accent doesn't sound British, and when Yolanda makes plans to meet him in England, he can't give her the name of the airport she should fly in to. Later, his entire Instagram account disappears, which he claims was an error on Instagram's part and that he's been blocked from signing in.

One of Yolanda's daughters, who plans to go with her mom to England to meet Williams, is convinced the extremely buff Williams is not who he says he is, and when he puts up a new Instagram page, she does some digging. She finds that the number associated with the account is from Nigeria and when they call the number, a woman picks up the phone and then hangs up. Still, Yolanda insists that Williams has her heart.

Yolanda later asks Williams over text if he is from Nigeria, but at this point, he is ghosting her.

Things take a scary turn when Yolanda gets an email from a woman who says she will expose nude photos of Yolanda and threatens her family if she doesn't send money. Not surprisingly, Yolanda is alarmed and says she's only sent nude photos to Williams. Still, when a producer asks her if she thinks Williams is behind the email, she refuses to consider it, noting that his phone could have been hacked.

