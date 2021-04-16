'90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Dishes on His Steamy First Night With Liz on 'The Single Life' (Exclusive)

Things are heating up between 90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed and the object of his affection, Liz. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the two spend their first night together, and Ed couldn't be happier.

Ed, 55, has been pursuing 28-year-old Liz all season long after meeting her at the restaurant where she works. In this exclusive clip, Ed talks about his first night with Liz and says it was "off the charts."

"She is so beautiful, and soft, and caring," he says. "She's a giver. We made love all night. We did it about twice and Liz's body is amazing. It's like a surreal dream. It's like ... it was incredible."

"I never had anyone take over and make love to me in my life," he continues. "It will go down in Big Ed history as yeah, the event. So now, I'm just hoping that every time is going to be like that."

However, Liz wasn't as enthusiastic about Ed's performance.

"I had to teach him how to kiss," she says with a laugh. "I feel like I have to train him to do a lot of things, but we laughed about it."

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life drop Sundays on Discovery+.

Meanwhile, ET spoke to Ed in February and he talked about why he continues to pursue women significantly younger than him, such as his 24-year-old ex, Rose, who hails from the Philippines.

"I don't understand what it is about my outlook ... as far as the type of women I like or go for, but they're usually within the 28-32 range," he acknowledged. "I have about 12 friends who are all about that age, it's very platonic. It's just the conversations that we have, and I think that has a lot to do with the fact that I'm kind of just a big kid. I don't really relate, unfortunately ... I just haven't met The One. And I will never let age be a ... like, if I met a beautiful 55-year-old, like, someone like J.Lo, like, I would date her in a second."

Still, he said he does have his limits now.

"I won't go younger than 28 ever again, and probably 28-48 is my range," he said.

Watch the video below for more.