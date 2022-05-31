'90 Day Fiancé's Deavan Clegg Reveals Her and Ex Jihoon Lee's Son, Taeyang, Has Cancer

90 Day Fiancé star Deavan Clegg shared devastating news on Tuesday. Deavan posted to Instagram, sharing heartbreaking photos of her and ex Jihoon Lee's 3-year-old son, Taeyang, in the hospital, and revealing that he was recently diagnosed with cancer.

On Tuesday, Deavan said Taeyang -- who celebrated his third birthday last week -- was diagnosed with childhood cancer, b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia just a few days ago.

"He has already undergone multiple procedures and started chemotherapy treatment just two days ago," she wrote. "This is every parents absolute worst nightmare and I'm trying hard to stay strong for Taeyang, Drascilla and my baby in my tummy. Taeyang will need around the clock hospital care and this will be a long two year process that has a high success rate of full recovery in five years. I'm still processing all of this and asking for prayers, please. 🙏🏼."

Deavan said she would be grateful for any donations and for recommendations for childhood cancer support groups and resources.

"I'm so beside myself right now and my heart is broken," she wrote. "Thank you friends and supporters for your prayers, healing vibes and strength. 🙏🏼💔 #leukemia #childhoodcancer #prayersfortaeyang #westandwithtaeyang #teamtaeyang."

Deavan received support from her fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast mates, including Stephanie Matto, who commented, "Sending so much love to you guys! Here for you girl!"