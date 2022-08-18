'90 Day Fiancé's Emily and Kobe Respond to Criticism She's Taking Advantage of Her Dad (Exclusive)

Emily is getting candid about her relationship with her father, David, whom 90 Day Fiancé viewers got to know and love on this season of the hit TLC reality series. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with Emily and Kobe about their journey to getting married and getting the shocking news that she was pregnant again, and the criticism they've faced along the way.

Emily and David and their son, Koban, lived with Emily's parents, David and Lisa, the entire season since Kobe couldn't work while he didn't have his green card yet. The only thing David asked of Emily was to not get pregnant again while still living under his roof -- which ended up happening. Some viewers criticized Emily for not thinking her actions through and accused her of taking advantage of her dad. David also told cameras he could no longer retire in a year and a half like he wanted to and wondered if he'd been too easy on Emily and Kobe. Emily acknowledged to ET that her father is extremely kind, but said that viewers aren't seeing the entire picture.

"Well, know you only see one side of our life," she says. "My dad is a saint, he literally would do anything for any of -- there's five of us -- for any of his children. And he let Kobe move in here. He'd never met Kobe before. I think that shows a lot about my parents. They're like, 'Sure. He can live with us. That's fine. We've met him a couple times on Zoom. Whatever.' And before I was pregnant, I was gone all the time. I basically told people, I'm like, 'I didn't really live here. I slept here, but I was gone all day long.'"

Emily and Kobe and their kids still live with her parents after welcoming their second child, daughter Scarlet.

"But I don't think I take advantage of his kindness," Emily notes. "He's very open arms about it. And even now he's like, 'Move out when you're ready.' Because we've been looking for houses, but the market is terrible right now and there's nothing we love. ... I mean, I'm a daddy's girl for sure. But I don't think I take advantage of him. And I know it seems like that, but I really don't. Kobe takes care of the animals. I do the cooking and a lot of the cleaning. We do pull our weight around the house, so it's not like we just sit here and do nothing. And I worked. People love to talk that I didn't have a job. I'm like, I've had a job since I was 14."

Emily also responded to her sister, Madeline, bluntly telling cameras that she "took advantage" of their parents and didn't understand how her actions affected others.



"Well, when she said that, I was like, 'B**ch, what the f**k?' But no, I can see how it looks that way," Emily reflects. "Obviously, we did get pregnant by accident. We really did use an app and... It was an accident. It really was because when we did find out in the pharmacy, it was like, 'Oh my gosh.' So yeah, so my sister saying that, I totally see how it looks that way. And we want to move out. I wanted to move out [when I] got back from China."

Emily explained that when she came back from China -- where she met Kobe -- she was pregnant and her parents asked her to stay with them. It then made financial sense for them to continue living with her parents when she got pregnant again with Scarlet.

"And I have savings, but I didn't want to blow my savings knowing that I was going to have another baby and I was going to be on maternity leave and then [Kobe] couldn't work," she says. "So, it just made sense to stay here. And we do pay my parents which... I mean, we do pay them. I'm not going to say how much, but we do contribute. And like Kobe, any projects my dad has, Kobe is more than hands-on. ... So I'm like, 'While we live with you, let's, like, help fix up the house and let's pull our weight even more than we already did because we had another kid.' He told us not to."

"But you know what, it's not like our other kid made the bills go up," she adds. "OK, she was breastfed. And if there was formula, we would've paid for it. We pay for the diapers. We pay for everything, OK? It's not like she was using the electricity and whatever. So it wasn't really that expensive to add another kid, you know what I mean?"

As for Kobe, he shared that he and David are extremely close.

"I would say me and David, it's not just like father-in-law and son-in-law thing. He is like a friend, like a mentor," he notes. "Someone that I really look up to because he's played the role that father could play to a son, a friend could play to a friend, a mentor could play to a student and stuff like that. So, I mean, I'm really looking up to him and we have a really strong connection."

As for their wedding, Emily has no regrets about spending money on the occasion and buying her own ring, which her sister again criticized her for on camera.

"Well, I do have enough savings to get our own place as a family. So, I wanted a wedding and I wanted a ring," Emily says matter of fact. "I've worked very hard since I was 14 and people love to think I have no money. And I'm like, 'I live with my parents, all I do is save money.' You know what I mean? So I really love my ring. ... And the wedding, honestly, I at first wanted to get married in our home and just have, like, 10 people. I wanted to keep it fairly small. Everybody else wanted a big wedding and it wasn't even that big. We had, like, 30, 35 people, but I'm happy we did that because it was a lot of fun. I had family that came out, like, from California and Colorado and Texas, and his friends came from Ohio. So I'm happy we did it. And we got to enjoy and celebrate with everybody."

90 Day Fiancé airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.