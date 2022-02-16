'90 Day Fiancé's Juliana Custodio Files for Divorce From Michael Jessen

90 Day Fiancé's Juliana Custodio filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Michael Jessen, on Valentine's Day, ET can confirm. According to court documents obtained by ET, Juliana filed for "dissolution of marriage" on Feb. 14 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Juliana is currently pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Ben Obscura. She and Michael announced their split in October on their two-year wedding anniversary.

90 Day Fiancé fans saw Juliana, a Brazilian model, move to Connecticut after she met Michael at a yacht party in Croatia. Although the two had big issues in their relationship -- including signing a prenup -- they ended up tying the knot and Juliana got unexpectedly close to Michael's ex-wife, Sara, as well as his two kids, the scene-stealing Max and Cece.

In an Instagram post in October that has since been deleted, Michael shared a picture from their wedding and said quarantine had broke them up.

"Our marriage is a Covid-19 casualty that will not be showing up in any statistics," he wrote. "Thankfully, you are quickly emerging healthier and stronger than ever. Some of the rest of us will likely be staying in intensive care for quite some time.

"I did not maintain the strength of mind and the fortitude to be the husband that you wanted me to be," he also wrote, addressing Juliana. "The stress and the pressure of providing for everyone got the better of me and I did not take care of myself. All along, I failed to recognize that you were there for me. I do not blame you for wanting to leave and for desiring a new start. You are more suited for the life that you had before we met and I can understand why you would want to return. Your happiness is more important to me than me being a part of your unhappiness."

He also addressed her new romance.

"I am happy that you have moved on and have quickly found someone new," he wrote. "I hope that you will have lasting love and happiness and achieve every dream that you set out upon. If anyone can do it, it is you, and I will always be rooting for you. I will remain with you in the wonderful memories that we shared together. My heart is broken."

In her own post on the split, Juliana thanked Michael for the "beautiful memories" with his family, but said she started feeling like a "maid" within their unit and pointed out that she had given up her life and modeling career in Europe to be with Michael.

"You pointed the COVID-19 as one of the reasons we are not together, but we all know that there are more than that," she wrote in part. "We went through a lot together but the hardest part for me was to picture you as someone that would be by my side, and unfortunately you showed something completely different. As everyone, we went through a hard time financially, but it was not a problem for me to help you, the kids, ex wife and her husband financially because I was the only one working at the time, but we all know the situation wears out. I wasn't part of the family anymore, I was feeling like a maid. It was toxic to the point I was not living the life I wanted to live."

"You say I have found 'someone new' but the truth is, I found happiness within myself," she continued. "I am happy with the new phase and I ask you to let me go. Stop making me feel guilty to put myself as the most important person because this is how we supposed to do. I apologize for the way this happened, but we talked multiple times about it and you never seemed to listen or try to understand me."

One month later, Juliana announced she was pregnant and shared pictures of her with Ben.

"So excited for our new adventure," she wrote. "Words aren't enough to tell you how wonderful you are, I'm forever grateful for the happiness and joy you have brought into my life, and for make one of my biggest dream come true🤱🏻, we can't wait to meet you."

"I am the luckiest woman to be able to call you mine @ben_obscura ✨❤️," she continued.