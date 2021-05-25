'90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei Open Up About How Her Tourette's Has Affected Her Pregnancy (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé fan-favorite couple Loren and Alexei definitely want to grow their family. ET spoke with the two ahead of their appearance on Discovery+'s 90 Day: Foody Call, and they opened up about Loren's current pregnancy and Alexei already wanting baby No. 3.

Loren and Alexei were first introduced to fans on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé. Loren met Alexei during a Birthright Israel program trip, when he was the medic for the getaway. The two are now married and parents to their 1-year-old son, Shai, and their second child -- another baby boy -- is due later this year. While Loren tells ET's Melicia Johnson that Alexei has already asked their doctor if they can have three kids under three, she's more hesitant, and has also opened up in the past about being nervous about passing her Tourette syndrome to her children.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Tourette syndrome is a disorder that involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds (tics) that can't be easily controlled. Loren opened up about how her Tourette's has affected her current pregnancy, and how her husband has been there for her.

"I do have my moments and I've noticed them now with this pregnancy, they're definitely a lot worse, especially at night, and there will be times when I'll text him, like, 'I'm ticking so bad, I don't know why. I don't know what's going on,'" she shares. "And he's like, 'Your body's changing, like, your body's releasing the changes.' So, he's been very understanding and supportive."

"It's not what people think at all, it's a normal person," she adds about people's perceptions of those with Tourette's. "When it comes to, like, our kids with it, it's not something that we talk about or think about, really, because we can't do anything."

Alexei was matter of fact while explaining why he wasn't nervous about having more children.

"We decided not to really stress about it because there's nothing we can do about it," he notes. "We're having kids, we're having a big family, and if any of them have it then we'll deal with it."

But Loren has definitely been feeling the love from 90 Day Fiancé viewers for being so open about having Tourette's.

"Somebody told me I was their hero and I was kind of taken aback by that," she shares. "I'm a regular girl, I have a platform, and I opened up about it selfishly to help me, because it really did help me, and I thought if it might help one person then I did the right thing. But I never expected to be called a hero ... I didn't know what to expect because I didn't realize how many people it truly affected. ... But now I talk about it more and I'm very comfortable in my own skin."

These days, Loren and Alexei say their relationship has only strengthened after becoming parents. The two opened up about being one of the most beloved couples in the franchise, and laughed about fans being interested in their sex life.

"We have sex, I'm pregnant, it's OK," Loren cracks. "We're good."

"Some things you have to keep to yourself," she adds. "For a couple who's out there and open with everything, it's nice to keep some things for ourselves."

Alexei also had some thoughts on why their marriage has been so successful.

"It's not 'happy wife, happy life,' no, I don't live like that," he says. "I think it's a myth -- unless she's pregnant, you can do that when she's pregnant. We're compatible. We work together."

Loren chimes in, "We complete each other. You know what, if you would have told this to us seven years ago when we met, we would have laughed at you, because this wasn't supposed to be this. Like, it was supposed to be a hookup and that's it."

The couple later talked about being part of the latest 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, 90 Day: Foody Call, which features couples from the franchise bringing cameras into their kitchens and discussing their relationships while cooking traditional meals from their home countries.

"They can see that I can cook, because some people didn't think I could cook," Loren says with a laugh.

"We actually enjoyed it," Alexei adds. "We never cook together, it's usually she or me, and here we were both cooking together. But it was fun to do that together."

90 Day: Foody Call streams on Discovery+ starting on May 29.